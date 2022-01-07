ConVal boys continue winning, down Bow
PETERBOROUGH — Joe Gutwein scored a game-high 17 points to lead the ConVal boys basketball team to a 69-46 win over Bow Thursday night in Peterborough.
The Cougars pulled ahead 37-18 at the half, then Malachi Page took over in the third quarter — scoring all 13 of his points in that frame — as the Cougars’ lead ballooned to 63-35 after the third.
Austin Knight (11 points) and Christian Buffum (10 points) both also scored in double digits for ConVal. Owen Michaels finished with six points.
ConVal (7-0) stays atop the Division II standings and next visits Hanover (2-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Fall Mtn. girls break out in second half
TILTON — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team got off to a slow start, but opened things up in the second half, beating Winnisquam, 41-27, Thursday in Tilton.
Senior Avery Stewart led the way with a game-high 19 points and Emilee Peck scored seven.
Winnisquam sophomore Lauren MacDonald and junior Mackenzie Phillippy each had nine points for the Bears.
The Wildcats came up with 18 steals throughout the game.
Fall Mountain (5-0) next hosts Monadnock (4-2) in a Division III rivalry game on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Keene girls can’t complete comeback in loss to Winnacunnet
Winnacunnet’s Riley Kerens scored a game-high 26 points against the Keene girls basketball team, as the Blackbirds fell to the Warriors, 52-49, Thursday in Keene.
Nobody else on Winnacunnet scored double digits.
Keene junior Marin Shaffer set a new career-high with 20 points (previously 18, set earlier this season) to go along with her seven rebounds and five steals.
Senior Elyza Mitchell scored 10 points and came down with nine rebounds.
Cadence Gilbert recorded eight rebounds and five steals to go complement her five points.
All in all, Keene had 10 different scorers, including sophomore Melony Pickard who scored her first varsity points.
The game was tight the whole way, with Keene down seven at the start of the fourth quarter. Mitchell took over in the final frame, scoring eight of her 10 points, but the late comeback came up just short.
Keene (2-7) had its game against Merrimack on Friday postponed due to snow. The Blackbirds host Pinkerton (8-0) Monday at 7 p.m.
Monadnock-Fall Mtn. hockey shut out by Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal
The Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal hockey team jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and coasted to a 5-0 win over Monadnock-Fall Mountain Thursday at Keene ICE.
The loss puts Monadnock-Fall Mountain at 0-2 on the young season, while Lebanon evened its record at 1-1.
“We started off playing very tentatively,” said Monadnock coach Art Johnson. “We showed a lot more passion and drive in the last two periods, but [Lebanon has] an excellent goaltender, and we just couldn’t break the ice against him. That’s a good, well-coached team.”
Monadnock goalie Cam Olivo stopped 35 shots and earned the team’s hard hat award.
Monadnock next takes the ice against Hollis-Brookline on Saturday at Conway Arena in Nashua at 4:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Men’s hockey: Westfield State 3, Franklin Pierce 2
Unified basketball: Keene 33, Nashua 24