Keene boys mount comeback, earn first win of the season
The Keene boys basketball team earned its first win of the season, a 44-38 comeback victory over Bishop Guertin, Wednesday night at Purbeck Gym in Keene.
Fitch Hennessey finished with a team-high 12 points. Andy Colbert scored nine and Lucas Malay scored eight.
After falling behind 10-3 in the first quarter, Keene saw its deficit continue to grow in the second quarter, before the Blackbirds exploded in the final minutes of the half to make it a 26-15 game at the break.
“I said to the guys, ‘We’re not losing this game,’ ” said Keene coach Matt Azzaro. “Eleven points is nothing in the grand scheme of things at the half.”
Keene outscored Bishop Guertin 17-2 in the third quarter to take the lead, 32-28.
“That was huge to really get back into the game,” Azzaro said. “They did a great job listening to the coaches and dealing with the pressure.”
Malay and Hennessey came down with important rebounds down the stretch, and Keene earned the win.
“It was one of the more gutsy games I’ve been involved in,” Azzaro said. “It was just a good team win. They did what they were supposed to do. As long as they keep believing in themselves, we’ll be fine.”
Keene (1-7) hosts Merrimack (2-5) Friday at 7 p.m.
Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey earns its second consecutive shutout
MANCHESTER — The Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey team beat Manchester Central, 6-0, Wednesday in Manchester. It marks the team’s second consecutive shutout.
Brianna Lucier pitched the shutout again in net.
Camden Ladzinski scored three goals, Sephra Parrelli scored twice and Claire Stroshine scored once.
Keene-Fall Mtn. (2-1) returns to Keene ICE Saturday at 6 p.m. against Pinkerton Academy (1-1).
Keene boys, girls nordic teams start the season at Dublin Nordic Center
DUBLIN — Keene High School hosted the first Nordic ski race of the season at the Dublin Nordic Center on Wednesday.
Seventy-seven skiers from Hanover, Kearsage, ConVal and Keene skied five laps to complete the 4-kilometer freestyle race.
Hanover won the girls race followed by Kearsarge, ConVal, and Keene. Keene was paced by Alexis Hills (5), Beckley Wooster (18), Lily Hansen (23), and Corrine Kinson (26).
Kearsage won the boys race, followed by Hanover, Keene and ConVal. Keene’s Jonathan Hills placed second, followed by Kari Trotter (10), Donovan Carlson (15) and John Walton (17).
Next, Keene travels to Kearsage for an 11-team meet on Wed. Jan. 12.