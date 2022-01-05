ConVal boys prove themselves against Pembroke
PEMBROKE — In a battle of Division II undefeateds, the ConVal boys basketball team came out on top, 69-58, over Pembroke Academy Wednesday night in Pembroke.
ConVal saw four scored double digits in the win, starting with a team-high 18 points from Malachi Page. Joe Gutwein scored 15 points, Christian Buffum scored 13 points and Austin Knight had 10.
A 26-point second quarter put the Cougars ahead 42-34 at the half before Pembroke started to chip away in the third quarter. ConVal held on for the win.
The Cougars (6-0) now find themselves tied for the No. 1 spot in the Division II standings and next host Bow High School (2-5) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before welcoming Manchester West (3-2) Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Bemont shines, but ConVal girls lose to Pembroke
PETERBOROUGH — Morgan Bemont scored 17 points, but the ConVal girls basketball team fell to Pembroke Academy, 46-31, Tuesday night in Peterborough.
Maddy Faber scored six points for the Cougars.
ConVal was down 23-15 at the half, but Pembroke pulled ahead for good in the third quarter.
ConVal (2-4) travels to face Manchester West (2-4) Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Hinsdale boys fall in home opener against Sunapee
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale boys basketball team lost to Sunapee, 43-38, in its home opener Tuesday night in Hinsdale.
Brayden Eastman led the way with 16 points. Alex Shaink and Tanner Hammond each scored eight points.
Hinsdale (1-3) has two more home games this week, starting with a rematch with Concord Christian Academy (4-1) Wednesday at 7 p.m., then a game against Farmington School District (1-3) Friday at 7 p.m.
Keene indoor track shines against D-I, D-II rivals
MILFORD — The Keene boys and girls indoor track teams competed against Souhegan, Windham, Bishop Guertin and Merrimack Tuesday at the Hampshire Dome in Milford.
Torin Kindopp won the 1,000-meter race in 2:36.54 to lead the boys team, while also anchoring the first-place 4x300 relay team. Also on that relay team were Chris Stevens, Liam Glodgett and Samuel Murray.
Glodgett finished second in the 300-meter race, finishing in 39.88.
Ian Cardinale and Stevens each finished third in their races, the 1,000-meter and 55-meter, respectively. Dan McIntyre finished fifth in the 3,000-meter in 10:46.76.
Sofia Guardiano and Marie Prock led the girls team with wins in their respective events.
Guardiano won the 1,500-meter race in 5:20.01 and Prock tied for first in the high jump at 5’0.
Hannah Shepard finished second in the 600-meter race (1:44.73) and McKenna Castor finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.88.
Both Zoe Roberts (shot put, 25’0) and Emma Burr (300, 48.12) finished fifth in their events. The 4x300 relay of Guardiano, Burr, Addie Gigliello-Roy and Shepard finished third.
— Sentinel Staff