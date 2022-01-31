Monadnock boys hang on, take down Hopkinton
HOPKINTON — Down one with no time left on the clock against Monadnock, the Hopkinton boys basketball team had the opportunity to shoot free throws for the win.
The Hawks missed both shots, and the Huskies held on for the 42-41 win to inch closer to a top-four seed with three games left in the regular season.
Senior Kevin Putnam scored 12 points to lead the Huskies. Nate Johnson had eight and Carson Shanks scored six.
“Unbelievable game,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “Back and forth the whole game. One of my proudest moments as Monadnock coach.”
Monadnock led 8-6 after the first quarter, then 23-20 at the half.
Down five with 1:30 to play in the fourth quarter, the Huskies came up with the stops they needed to pull ahead down the stretch.
“This team just never gives up,” Hill said. “Unbelievable defensive effort.
“Huge win. Huge,” Hill added. “Never heard a locker room as loud as that [after the game].”
Brendan Elrick led Hopkinton with 16 points.
Monadnock was without Connor Branon on Monday. Hill said Branon should be back for Wednesday’s game against Mascenic (6-6).
Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Swanzey.
Hinsdale boys play ‘best game so far’ in win
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale boys basketball team beat Farmington, 66-55, Monday night in Hinsdale.
Brayden Eastman led the way with 21 points and Noah Pangelinan chipped in with 16. Alex Shaink had 15.
“We played a great game,” said Hinsdale coach Carl Anderson. “We had some miscues but we battled through. Our best game so far.”
Hinsdale (4-4) has now won three in a row and travels to Wilton (3-7) on Thursday.
Hinsdale girls beat Farmington in defensive effort
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Farmington, 42-30, Monday night in Hinsdale.
Megan Roberts scored 17 points to lead the Pacers. Brooklyn Pagach scored 10 and Addie Nardolillo scored nine.
Hinsdale (3-5) travels to Sunapee (6-6) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Strong first half paces Franklin Pierce men
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Twelve three-pointers keyed a 48-point first half on Monday night, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team built a 26-point halftime lead on the way to a 79-61 road win in Northeast-10 Conference play at Saint Michael’s.
Freshman Mohamed Traore and junior Maxwell Zegarowski led the way with 20 points apiece, while junior Isaiah Moore chipped in 14.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 10-5 (7-3 NE10), while Saint Michael’s falls to 5-13 (1-10 NE10). Saint Michael’s will make the return trip to Rindge on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Next up for the Ravens is a matchup against Southern New Hampshire University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Manchester.
Franklin Pierce women rally past Saint Michael’s
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team sputtered early, but turned things on after halftime on the road on Monday night, as 21 third-quarter points keyed a big second half, and the Ravens turned a 37-27 halftime deficit into a 63-58 win over Saint Michael’s at Ross Sports Center.
Senior Lisa Sulejmani led the way with a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double, while three other Ravens scored in double digits as well in the Northeast-10 Conference affair.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 9-6 (5-4 NE10), while Saint Michael’s falls to 3-13 (1-9 NE10). The Purple Knights are scheduled to make their return trip to Franklin Pierce on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Franklin Pierce hits the road to open the month of February, with an NE10 contest at Southern New Hampshire on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Boys hockey: Sanborn 4, Monadnock-Fall Mtn. 0