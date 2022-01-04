AreaSportsRoundup
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Fall Mtn. boys pick up second consecutive win

LANGDON — Brady Elliott scored 28 points and Foster Willett scored 23 as the Fall Mountain boys basketball won its home opener, 64-59, over Hillsboro-Deering Monday night in Langdon.

It’s the Wildcats’ second win in a row after losing their first three games.

Hillsboro scored the opening basket, but Fall Mountain led the rest of the way. Elliott iced the game, going 5-for-6 from the charity stripe down the stretch.

Hillboro’s Zack Coombs scored a game-high 30 points, many coming from the three-point shot.

Fall Mountain (2-3) next hosts Winnisquam (2-2) Friday at 6:30 p.m.

MRHS girls keep win streak alive against Newport

NEWPORT — The Monadnock girls basketball team continued its winning ways with a 52-20 win over Newport Monday night in Newport.

Bree Lawrence (19 points) and Grace Furze (18 points) led the way for the Huskies. Grace LeClair and Shaylee Branon each scored six points while Mea Carroll-Clough added five.

The win marks Monadnock’s third in a row. The Huskies (4-2) next host Campbell (1-2) Friday at 6 p.m. in their first home game since Dec. 10.

Keene girls fall to Bedford

The Keene girls basketball team lost to Bedford, 43-31, Monday night in Keene.

Cadance Gilbert led the Blackbirds with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Marin Shaffer scored 10 points of her own and Elyza Mitchell had six points.

Keene (2-6) next hosts Winnacunnet (2-5) Thursday at 7 p.m.

Other scores:

Boys basketball: Bedford 57, Keene 51

Boys basketball: Kearsarge 40, Conant 31

Boys basketball: Monadnock 69, Newport 43

