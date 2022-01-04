Area Sports Roundup, Jan. 3 Sentinel Staff Jan 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fall Mtn. boys pick up second consecutive winLANGDON — Brady Elliott scored 28 points and Foster Willett scored 23 as the Fall Mountain boys basketball won its home opener, 64-59, over Hillsboro-Deering Monday night in Langdon.It’s the Wildcats’ second win in a row after losing their first three games. Hillsboro scored the opening basket, but Fall Mountain led the rest of the way. Elliott iced the game, going 5-for-6 from the charity stripe down the stretch.Hillboro’s Zack Coombs scored a game-high 30 points, many coming from the three-point shot.Fall Mountain (2-3) next hosts Winnisquam (2-2) Friday at 6:30 p.m.MRHS girls keep win streak alive against NewportNEWPORT — The Monadnock girls basketball team continued its winning ways with a 52-20 win over Newport Monday night in Newport.Bree Lawrence (19 points) and Grace Furze (18 points) led the way for the Huskies. Grace LeClair and Shaylee Branon each scored six points while Mea Carroll-Clough added five. The win marks Monadnock’s third in a row. The Huskies (4-2) next host Campbell (1-2) Friday at 6 p.m. in their first home game since Dec. 10.Keene girls fall to BedfordThe Keene girls basketball team lost to Bedford, 43-31, Monday night in Keene.Cadance Gilbert led the Blackbirds with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Marin Shaffer scored 10 points of her own and Elyza Mitchell had six points.Keene (2-6) next hosts Winnacunnet (2-5) Thursday at 7 p.m.Other scores:Boys basketball: Bedford 57, Keene 51Boys basketball: Kearsarge 40, Conant 31Boys basketball: Monadnock 69, Newport 43 — Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brady Elliott Basketball Team Win Basketball Sport Newport Point Hillsboro Read about the nominees Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Manny Hodgson, Conant boys basketball Austin Knight, ConVal boys basketball Robbie Nowill, Keene boys hockey Chris Stevens, Keene indoor track Vote View Results Back