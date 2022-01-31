Area Sports Roundup, Jan. 29-30 Sentinel Staff Jan 31, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keene High wrestling team finishes third at Capital City Classic Sunday in ConcordCONCORD — The Keene High School wrestling team finished third on Sunday at the Capital City Classic, finishing behind Spaulding (Vt.) and Concord.Seniors Jason Foster, Gavin Gruber, and Austin Morris pinned their way through the tournament. Junior Jason Canavan placed second.Freshman Peyton Gowell, sophomore Silas Runez, junior Jack Hebert and senior Jacob Hutchins all took third.Sophomore Alex Waters finished fourth.ConVal girls basketball cruises past WestMANCHESTER — The ConVal girls basketball team traveled to Manchester and took down West, 60-39, behind Morgan Bemont’s 20-point day. Maddy Faber scored 10 points as Allie Burgess chipped in with nine points.Defensively, the Cougars held Manchester to 12 points in the first half, and were up 38-12 at the break.ConVal (5-9) hosts Bishop Brady (3-10) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.KHS gymnastics finishes second at final home meetThe Keene gymnastics team placed second in a three-team meet on Friday night at the Keene YMCA with a score of 103.5Conant’s Heather Gonyea, competing independently, finished third in the vault (7.95) and fourth in the all-around (29.5) Keene’s Ava Pelkey finished fifth in the all-around (28.8).Bishop Guertin won the meet with a score of 130.85 and Manchester Memorial finished third with 71.7. — Sentinel StaffSee Friday’s scores, roundup at SentinelSource.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Meet Sport Basketball Third Wrestling Manchester Gymnastics Keene High School Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Joe Gutwein, ConVal boys basketball Torin Kindopp, Keene indoor track Sephra Parrelli, Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey Bailee Soucia, Monadnock girls basketball Vote View Results Back