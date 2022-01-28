Keene girls fall to Central on Senior Night
Senior Elyza Mitchell scored 25 points and came down with 14 rebounds in her final home game, but the Keene girls basketball team fell to Manchester Central, 64-50, Friday night in Keene.
Junior Cadence Gilbert scored 10 points. Senior Sirena Willette scored the first four points of the game and contributed with three rebounds.
Keene was down by 19 points at one point, then went on a run to bring the deficit to just nine in the fourth quarter. But an incidental technical foul put the game out of reach.
Keene (3-12) travels to Dover (7-8) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Monadnock girls beat down on Raymond
RAYMOND — The Monadnock girls basketball team beat Raymond, 68-11, Friday night in Raymond.
Freshman Bailey Soucia scored a game-high 17 points and juniors Bree Lawrence (13 points) and Mea Carroll-Clough (10 points) scored in double figures as well.
Freshman Cainen Avery scored eight points.
Monadnock (10-3) hosts Hopkinton (10-4) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Conant girls continue their roll
JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team beat Campbell, 64-21, Friday in Jaffrey.
Mylie Aho led the way with 16 points and Emma Tenters scored 15. Teagan Kirby scored 10 and Brynn Rautiola had nine points.
Conant (12-0) visits Mascenic (2-11) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Hinsdale boys beat Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD — The Hinsdale boys basketball team beat Pittsfield, 59-49, on Friday night in Pittsfield.
Brayden Eastman scored 19 points to lead the Pacers. Mike Lugo scored 16 points and Alex Shaink had 12 points.
The Pacers went 6-for-8 from the foul line.
Hinsdale's defense held Pittsfield to three points in the second quarter, then the Pacers put up 24 points in the fourth quarter the seal the win.
Jordan Roode scored 21 points and Gavin Bedell had 18 for Pittsfield.
Hinsdale (3-4) hosts Farmington (4-4) on Monday at 7 p.m.
Hinsdale girls beat Epping
EPPING — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Epping, 38-27, Friday in Epping.
Megan Roberts led the way with 17 points, Addie Nardolillo and Brooklyn Pagach each had seven points and Aleah Owen had five.
Hinsdale (2-5) hosts Farmington (5-7) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene girls alpine skiing finish third, boys fourth
GOFFSTOWN — The Keene girls alpine skiing team finished third while the boys finished fourth in their meet on Friday in Goffstown.
Anna Dumond (fourth, 54.89) and Emma Rose Greenwood (fifth, 55.29) both finished top five for the girls team. Jess Aug (19th, 1:00.10) and Ava Vitters (23rd, 1:01.74) rounded out the scoring for the girls.
For the boys, who finished fourth as a team, Justin Perra finished ninth in 55.15. Kari Trotter (13th, 55.93), Jackson Ruehr (18th, 57.10) and Noah Kress (22nd, 58.73) rounded out the scoring.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball: Central 95, Keene 59
Boys basketball: Monadnock 58, Raymond 41
Boys basketball: Campbell 49, Conant 29
Boys basketball: Mascoma Valley 61, Fall Mountain 31