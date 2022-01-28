PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys basketball team beat Manchester West, 75-57, Thursday night in Peterborough.
The Cougars had five in double digits, led by Joe Gutwein‘s 18 points. Austin Knight (15 points), Owen Michaels (13 points), Owen McGuire (12 points) and Malachi Page (10 points) all scored in double figures.
ConVal (12-2) hosts Pelham (12-1) Friday at 6:30 p.m. for Senior Night.
Monadnock girls take care of Newport
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls basketball team beat Newport, 61-45, Thursday night in Swanzey.
Senior Grace Furze led the way with 21 points, while freshman Bailee Soucia scored 13 points. Junior Bree Lawrence scored 10 and classmate Mea Carroll-Clough chipped in with eight points.
Monadnock (9-3) visits Raymond Schools (0-11) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Kindopp stays undefeated with Keene indoor track
The Keene boys and girls indoor track teams competed in an eight-team meet at the Milford Dome on Thursday. No official team scores were kept.
Senior Torin Kindopp continued his dominant indoor season, winning the 1,500 meters in a league-best 4:06.42, and he remains undefeated in the state. This winter he has the fastest times and is ranked No. 1 in both the 1,000 meters and the 1,500 meters. On Thursday he defeated Sam Hilts from Concord who is currently ranked No. 2 in both of these middle distance events.
Other boys with strong performances were Jack Bates (second in the 300), Chris Stevens (third in the 55m), Ian Cardinale and Dan McIntyre, who both had personal bests in the 1,500, and Erik Nolan, Liam Glodgett and Stevens who combined with Kindopp to win the 4 x 300 relay.
On the girls side, Marie Prock continued her winning ways by triumphing in the high jump. Also claiming first place was Hannah Shepard in the 600m. McKenna Castor (55m hurdles) and Sofia Guardiano (600) also finished third. The relay squad of Guardiano, Shepard, Ali Hebert and Adir Gigliello-Roy finished second in the 4 x 300 relay.