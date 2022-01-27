Area Sports Roundup, Jan. 26 Sentinel Staff Jan 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keene girls beat Salem in tight battleSALEM — The Keene girls basketball team beat Salem, 44-40, Wednesday night in Salem.Elyza Mitchell had another double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Marin Shaffer added nine points, three rebounds and three steals. Gracyn Smith contributed with five points and four rebounds.Molly Chamberlin played an efficient defensive game, including three steals.Keene outscored Salem 13-1 in the first quarter, then the script flipped in the second as Salem returned the favor with a 15-2 quarter to take a 16-15 lead to the halftime break.Keene had a one-point lead at the end of the third and finished the job in the fourth.The Blackbirds (3-11) host Manchester Central (3-10) on Friday at 7 p.m.Conant girls down KearsargeJAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team downed Kearsarge, 69-36, Wednesday night at the Pratt in Jaffrey.Emma Tenters led all scorers with 20 points and Teagan Kirby finished with 17.Mylie Aho had nine and Brynn Rautiola scored eight.Conant led 22-5 after the first quarter, 33-19 at the half. “The intensity, enthusiasm and effort was incredibly high tonight, especially on back-to-back nights against two great teams,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “Very pleased with all-out effort.”Conant (11-0) hosts Campbell (1-5) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.Keene wrestling beats LondonderryLONDONDERRY — The Keene wrestling team beat Londonderry, 57-18, Wednesday night in Londonderry.Jacob Hutchins and Gavin Gruber each pinned their opponents in the first period.Keene heads to Concord for the Capital City Classic over the upcoming weekend.Hinsdale boys take down WiltonHINSDALE — The Hinsdale boys basketball team beat Wilton, 52-39, Wednesday night in Hinsdale.Brayden Eastman led all scorers with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Aiden Davis chipped in with 14 points and 10 boards.Hinsdale jumped out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter and pushed the halftime lead to 21-16. The Pacers pulled away in the second half.Hinsdale (2-4) plays Friday in Pittsfield.Other scoresBoys basketball: Salem 58, Keene 55 — Sentinel staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Cainen Avery, Monadnock girls basketball Connor Branon, Monadnock boys basketball Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mtn. girls basketball Mauren Ladzinski , Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey Vote View Results Back