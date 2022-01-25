Keene boys hockey gets back in the win column
The Keene boys hockey team ended its losing streak Monday afternoon, beating Bow 3-1 at Keene ICE.
After a slow first period, Keene put together “by far, our best period of the season,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh, holding Bow to just one shot in the second period.
“A lot of effort, a lot of energy,” McIntosh said.
Jonah Murphy scored his first two regular season goals of the year, the first coming as a breakaway goal in the first period (one of just three shots the Blackbirds took) and the other as a power play goal in the second period to give Keene a 2-1 lead.
Leo Ballaro and Ben Greenwald assisted of Murphy’s second goal.
Ballaro then scored an empty net insurance goal with 45 to play in the third period, assisted by Noah Parrelli.
Along with Parrelli, Chris Truman returned to the ice for the Blackbirds. Robbie Nowill (disqualification) and Joel Beard (injury) did not play. Nowill can return on Wednesday against Manchester Central. Beard is eyeing a return on Friday.
Liam Jarvis got the start in net, coming up with 20 saves.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Blackbirds and puts them at 3-6 on the year.
“Our calling going in was we’re going to win as a team,” McIntosh said. “Every single player saw the ice. Everyone played meaningful minutes. Nice to see everyone step up when we’re still shorthanded.
“Probably the proudest we’ve been as a coaching staff,” McIntosh added. “We got better as the game went. We played smart.”
Keene (3-6) hosts Manchester Central on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The teams met last Thursday in Manchester, with Central coming out on top 5-3.
Senior Avery Stewart hits 1,000 career points as Fall Mountain girls dominate Hillsboro-Deering
HILLSBORO — Senior Avery Stewart hit a three-pointer in the first quarter to hit the 1,000-point milestone as the Fall Mountain girls basketball team beat Hillsboro-Deering, 50-12, Monday night in Hillsboro.
Stewart scored 16 points, putting her at 1,011 career points for the Wildcats with seven regular season games still left to play.
Classmate Nora Dunnigan scored a game-high 17 points and senior Makenna Grillone scored nine.
The Fall Mountain defense held Hillsboro to just eight points in the first half. The Hillcats scored four points in the second half, including a scoreless fourth quarter.
Fall Mountain (11-1) welcomes Hillsboro (1-7) to Langdon in a rematch Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Buffum leads ConVal boys over Laconia
PETERBOROUGH — Senior Christian Buffum scored a game-high 26 points to lead the ConVal boys basketball team over Laconia, 70-51, Monday night in Peterborough.
Owen Michels (13 points) and Austin Knight (12 points) also scored in double digits for the Cougars.
Malachi Page scored nine points.
Laconia’s Kayden Roberts led the Sachems with 23 points.
ConVal (12-2) hosts Manchester West (5-5) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before a rematch with Pelham (11-0) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for Senior Night in the Cave.
ConVal girls slip against Laconia
LACONIA — Despite three in double figures, the ConVal girls basketball team lost to Laconia, 57-37, Monday night in Laconia.
Mogan Bemont (12 points), Maddy Faber (12 points) and Mairin Burgess (10 points) each scored double digits for the Cougars, but ConVal was held to just eight points in the first half (two points in the second quarter) as they fell behind 28-8 at the break.
The offense picked up in the second half, but ConVal couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Macy Swormstedy scored a game-high 17 points for Laconia.
ConVal (4-8) travels to Bow (12-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Keene wrestling takes down Memorial
Behind eight pins, the Keene wrestling team beat Manchester Memorial, 63-18, on Monday night in Keene as the program celebrated its Alumni Night.
Freshman Peyton Gowell and senior Jacob Hutchins each got a first-period pin in the team’s dual meet victory.
Keene travels to Concord for the Capital City Classic this weekend.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball: Timberlane 53, Keene 42