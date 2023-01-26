TUESDAY
Blackbird girls hoops team falls to Goffstown
Tied at halftime and into the first half of the third quarter, a series of fast break opportunities propelled Goffstown past Keene High girls basketball team, 49-35, on Tuesday night.
The Blackbirds team defense was on display, holding the Division 1 scoring leader Ava Winterburn (averaging 23.7 ppg) to just 3 points in the first half. The Blackbirds were led by junior Ivy Keating and freshman Harper Zalaski, both with 9 points. Senior Cadance Gilbert ended her night just shy of a double-double with 8 points and 9 rebounds.
Goffstown was led by Ava Winterburn, who led all scorers with 13 points.
Keene High next hosts Nashua North on Friday at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.
Keene Unified Recreational team tops Milford
The Keene Unified Recreational team defeated Milford, 56-48, in their final game of season.
Keene was led by 14 points from Daniel Mason and 8 fourth-quarter points by Colby Egounis.
Vivian Neutra was chosen by the Milford team as the visitor’s MVP.
WEDNESDAY
Keene State hoops teams sweep Plymouth State
PLYMOUTH — The Keene State men’s basketball team continued its tear through the Little East, remaining undefeated in conference play with an 80-63 win over Plymouth State on the road Wednesday.
Jeff Hunter was massive once again for the Owls (18-1, 10-1 LEC) with 21 points and 20 rebounds. He tacked on a team-high five assists. Octavio Brito led all Owls scorers with 28 points on a 10-for-19 night from the floor and contributed eight rebounds. Jeric Cichon tacked on a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. Nate Siow also found double figures with 11 points.
The Owls trailed just once — following the game’s opening basket — before taking control to lead 40-35 at the break. Keene State had the upper hand on the inside, outscoring the Panthers 42-28 in the paint and winning the rebound battle 53-37.
The Keene State women’s hoops team made an emphatic reentry into the winning column with a 76-36 win over Plymouth State in the first matchup of the women’s-men’s doubleheader in Plymouth. The win snapped a seven-game skid that had stretched back to Dec. 10.
The Owls (4-12, 2-8 LEC) held their rivals to just 11 field goals for the contest, and allowed just one basket in the opening quarter en route to a 36-13 halftime lead.
Valerie Luizzi led the offense with 16 points and contributed four steals on defense. Jackie Alibrandi tacked on 11 points off the bench. Kenzie Durnford chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.
Elizabeth Gonyea and Avery Stewart came off the bench to add nine points each, with Stewart going 4-for-5 from the floor in just 10 minutes.
Both Keene State teams will square off against Rhode Island College on Saturday in Providence. The women tip things off at 1 p.m. with the men following at 3:30.
Franklin Pierce mens hoops continues to roll
The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team made it five-straight wins with a 72-66 victory over Northeast-10 conference rival Assumption on Wednesday night in Rindge.
Antonio Chandler delivered a double-double — the first of his collegiate career — off the bench for the Ravens (12-7, 7-5 NE10) with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mohamad Traore and Brandon Kolek led FPU scorers with 14 points each. Traore added nine rebounds and four assists. Sean Trumper tacked on 13 points. The Ravens went 28-of-65 (43.1 percent) in field goals and claimed a 47-35 edge in total boards on the night.
Franklin Pierce continues its conference slate on Saturday, when it welcomes New Haven (13-5, 10-3 NE10) for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.