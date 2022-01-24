Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey’s offense stays hot
For the second time in as many games, the Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team scored eight goals. On Saturday against Manchester Central, Keene-Fall Mountain won, 8-2, behind two goals from Austin Klowak.
Camden Ladzinski, Mauren Ladzinski, Sarah Bickford, Ruby Frithsen, Claire Stroshine and Sarah Weber each scored in the Senior Night rout.
Keene-Fall Mountain (4-5) has won two in a row and next plays ConVal-Conant (1-6) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Keene-Fall Mountain will be the away team, but the game will be played at Keene ICE.
Keene nordic teams face frigid temperatures
WHITEFIELD — The Keene High School nordic ski team had a successful day competing at the N.H. Coaches Series 5K skate race at White Mountain Regional High School on a frigid Saturday.
More than 500 skiers from all New Hampshire schools braved single-digit temperatures over the 5K course. Alexis Hills led the Keene team with a 20th place finish in the 136 skier high school girls race. Rounding out the top four were Reagan Hoy (42), Ella Hoy (55) and Corrine Kinson (70).
In the boys race, Jonathan Hills led the Keene team finishing 12th out of 155 skiers. Rounding out the top four were Kari Trotter (63), Donovan Carlson (69) and John Walton (90).
Keene’s results were highlighted by Sully Sturtz finishing third in the middle school boys race.
KHS nordic team travels to the Gunstock Paintball Biathlon on Wednesday.
Keene alpine teams win boys, girls D-I races Friday
On Friday, the Keene boys and girls alpine skiing teams won their respective Division I races. The boys won the overall race (D-I and D-II) and the girls finished third among all teams, first among D-I schools.
Kari Trotter led the boys team with a sixth place finish in 1:01.61. Noah Kress (10th, 1:04.75), Jackson Ruehr (13th, 1:06.06) and Nick Dumond (14th, 1:06.19) rounded out the scoring.
ConVal’s Ben Fraley finished seventh in 1:02.06.
For the girls, Emma Rose Greenwood finished fourth in 1:01.97 (first among D-I skiers). Jess Aug (14th, 1:04.31), Ava Wright (19th, 1:10.00) and Emily Ross (26th, 1:12.85) rounded out the scoring.
ConVal’s Molly Dishong won the overall race in 1:00.37 while Jen Hopkins finished seventh in 1:04.45.
Blackbirds bowlers have strong showing Saturday
MERRIMACK — The Keene bowling team won the semifinal round against Spaulding, but lost to Merrimack in the finals during Merrimack Ten Pins on Saturday in a rematch between Keene, Souhegan and Merrimack.
Dustin Whitney made his debut on varsity, scoring a season high average between the two individual games.
Keene will face Coe Brown, Goffstown and Raymond at Strikers East in Raymond next Saturday.
Brito’s outburst helps KSC men pound USM
GORHAM, Maine — Freshman Octavio Brito made 6-of-8 from long range – 4-of-5 in the second half – while scoring a game-high 23 points as the Keene State College men’s basketball team shook out of an offensive slumber with a hot-shooting final 20 minutes in an eventual 75-59 blowout win over the University of Southern Maine in Little East Conference action Saturday afternoon at Hill Gymnasium.
Keene State (12-2, 7-0 LEC) also got eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3-PT) from Max Bonney-Liles after halftime, who is now six for his last 13 from three, and six from Nate Siow, who helped turn a 24-16 halftime edge into a rout. Triples from Mason Jean Baptiste and Brito a little over a minute into the second half sparked a 9-2 burst that took only 55 seconds, putting the Owls up 33-18 with 17:54 to go, and gave a preview of the KSC offense for the remainder of the day.
The games continue to come fast and furious for KSC, which opens an important four-game homestand against Eastern Connecticut State University (11-5, 6-2 LEC) on Monday at 7 p.m.
Huskies deny Keene State women comeback bid
GORHAM, Maine — The Keene State College women’s basketball team shot 50 percent from the floor and from three-point range after halftime, eventually taking their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, but the University of Southern Maine answered right after with 11 consecutive points and overall made 15-of-17 at the foul line in the final 10 minutes to post a 63-57 LEC victory Saturday afternoon at Hill Gymnasium.
Looking to get back on track as February approaches, the Owls (4-9, 1-5 LEC) overcame a rough start that saw them shoot 19 percent in the first half with a strong offensive effort in the final 20 minutes, but could not close the deal as USM beat Keene State for the second time this season and seventh time in the past nine tries.
The Owls flipped around a 30-18 deficit with an impressive 23-10 burst over nearly 10 second half minutes, taking their first lead of the game (41-40) on Samantha Lee’s layup eight seconds into the final quarter. KSC seemingly had all the momentum, making 8-of-12 shots (67 percent) during the run including 4-of-7 from three-point range. First-year transfer student Elizabeth Gonyea had two of the triples, and six other Owls scored during the burst.
Gonyea finished with 11 points (3-for-6 3-PT, 2-for-2 FT), three rebounds, and an assist. Jenny Freedman also had 11 points (9-for-13 FT) to go along with four assists, three rebounds, and two steals.
KSC comes home to host Eastern Connecticut State University (8-8, 5-2 LEC) on Monday at 5 p.m.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball (1/22): Portsmouth 79, Keene 41
Girls basketball (1/22): Portsmouth 62, Keene 25
Boys basketball (1/22): Conant 35, STA 34
Boys hockey (1/22): Belmont 7, MRHS-Fall Mtn. 1
Boys hockey (1/22): Sanborn 4, ConVal-Conant 2
Men’s basketball (1/22): Adelphi 76, Franklin Pierce 60
Women’s basketball (1/22): Adelphi 68, FPU 67
Men’s hockey (1/22): Franklin Pierce 7, SNHU 5
Women’s hockey (1/22): FPU 2, Sacred Heart 0