Freshmen lead MRHS girls over Winnisquam
TILTON — Led by freshman Cainen Avery, the Monadnock girls basketball team beat Winnisquam, 61-25, Friday night in Tilton.
Avery scored a game-high 25 points and was one of three freshmen to start Friday’s game for the Huskies.
Avery becomes the fifth different Husky to lead the team in scoring this season.
Senior Grace Furze scored 15 points, junior Bree Lawrence had eight and freshman Shaylee Branon scored seven points.
A 26-4 third quarter in favor of the Huskies opened the game up, and Monadnock was home free from there.
With the Huskies’ next game against Newport postponed, Monadnock (8-3) next travels to Raymond Schools (0-9) next Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal girls ride big fourth quarter to win
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls basketball team beat Coe-Brown Academy, 57-37, Friday night in Northwood.
Morgan Bemont finished with 14 points, Allie Burgess scored 13 and Mairin Burgess added 10 points. Maddy Faber finished with nine.
The Cougars scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
ConVal (4-7) next travels to Laconia (11-3) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Dunnigan leads Fall Mtn. girls over Kearsarge
LANGDON — Senior Nora Dunnigan dropped a career-high 36 points to lead the Fall Mountain girls basketball team over previously undefeated Kearsarge, 57-34, Friday night in Langdon.
The Wildcats pulled out to a 22-9 lead at halftime and — despite some foul trouble — handed Kearsarge its first loss of the season.
Senior Avery Stewart and freshman Clara Stewart each scored six points.
“This game was a great example of players lifting up their teammates as fouls were an issue for many,” said Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney. “The epitome of, ‘taking what the game gives us.’ Very happy with our fight tonight.”
Fall Mountain (9-1) travels to Hillsboro-Deering (1-7) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Hinsdale girls fall to Portsmouth Christian
DOVER — The Hinsdale girls basketball team lost to Portsmouth Christian Academy, 41-34, Friday night in Dover.
Senior Megan Roberts scored 15 points and sophomore Addie Nardolillo had 10 points.
Hinsdale (1-4) hosts Holy Family (0-6) on Monday at 5 p.m.
Keene gymnasts finish second in first home meet
The Keene gymnastics team finished second overall with a season-high 107.85 points in a four-team meet at the Keene Family YMCA Friday night.
Bedford won the meet with a score of 130.55. Nashua South finished third with 105.67 points and Nashua North finished fourth with 75 points.
Keene’s Ava Pelkey finished third in the beam competition with 8.3 points.
The Lady Blackbirds will celebrate their Senior Night next Friday at 6 p.m. back at the YMCA.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball: ConVal 51, Coe-Brown 47