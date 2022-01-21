Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey dominates Souhegan
The Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team controlled Souhegan, 8-1, Thursday at Keene ICE.
Mauren Ladzinski scored a hat trick to lead Keene-Fall Mountain, Nadia Washer scored twice and Camden Ladzinski, Sarah Bickford and Maya Stebbins each scored as well.
Stebbins’ goal was her first varsity score.
Izzy Walz, Austin Klowak and Ruby Frithsen each recorded an assist in the win.
Keene-Fall Mountain (3-5) hosts Manchester Central-Memorial (1-4) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Keene ICE.
Keene girls fall to Manchester Memorial
MANCHESTER — The Keene girls basketball team lost to Manchester Memorial, 71-42, Thursday night in Manchester.
Elyza Mitchell scored 16 points and came down with eight rebounds to lead the Blackbirds.
Grace Ramsay added eight points and Ivy Keating contributed with six points.
Keene (2-10) hosts Portsmouth (12-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Conant boys lose to Campbell Thursday night
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team lost to Campbell, 39-20, Thursday night in Jaffrey.
Garrett Somero lead the Orioles with eight points and Jordan Nagle had four.
Conant (3-6) visits St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Conant girls cruise past Campbell Thursday
LITCHFIELD — The Conant girls basketball team beat Campbell, 60-25, Thursday night in Litchfield.
Junior Brynn Rautiola scored 18 points and classmate Emma Tenters scored 16. Senior Teagan Kirby scored nine points and Bella Hart had five.
Conant (9-0) travels to Raymond Schools (0-9) on Saturday for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Keene indoor track: boys win, girls finish second
MILFORD — The Keene boys indoor track team finished first and the girls finished second in a seven-team meet held at the Hampshire Dome in Milford on Tuesday.
Leading the way for the Blackbirds was Liam Glodgett, who won the 300 meters in 39.88 and ran the final leg on the winning 4 x 300 relay.
Placing second for Keene was Erik Nolan in the 600 and Chris Stevens in the 55 meter dash. Placing second and taking four seconds off his best time was Ian Cardinale in the 1,000 meters. Joining Glodgett in the relay were Stevens, Cardinale and Samuel Murray.
The girls team was paced by two first place finishes by Marie Prock (high jump) and Abby Martin (1,000 meters). McKenna Castor was second in the 55 meter hurdles, Kelly Ranta was third in the 1,000 meter and Ali Hebert finished fourth in the 300.
The 4 x 300 relay team of Hebert, Castor, Adie Gigiello-Roy and Abby Martin finished third overall.
MRHS-Fall Mtn. hockey still looking for first win
ANDOVER — The Monadnock-Fall Mountain boys hockey team lost their fifth straight game to Kearsarge, 6-1, on Wednesday at Proctor Academy in Andover.
A strong first period for the Huskies that brought them to the break in a scoreless tie was followed by a second period that saw Kearsarge score five goals. The Huskies’ lone goal was scored by Patrick Manning, netting his first high school marker.
Monadnock (0-5) next hosts Belmont-Gilford (5-2) Saturday at 6 p.m. at Keene ICE.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball: Kearsarge 78, Fall Mtn. 25
Boys basketball: Memorial 57, Keene 51