Keene girls nordic team wins, boys finish second Wednesday at Manchester Relays
BEDFORD — The Keene girls nordic ski team won the Manchester Relays Wednesday at Earl Legacy Park in Bedford.
The relay pairing of Alexis Hills and Reagan Hoy skied the fastest time of 35 teams from Keene, Concord, Winnacunnet, Souhegan, Manchester, and Bedford. The Keene team of Ella Hoy and Beckley Wooster placed third.
The boys relay teams took three of the top five spots in the 26-team field, led by Jonathan Hills and Kari Trotter finishing second to Concord.
The team travels to White Mountain Regional High School Saturday for the first of the N.H. Coaches Series races where it is expected more than 600 skiers from across the state will compete.
ConVal boys seal win over Merrimack Valley
PETERBOROUGH — Malachi Page hit two late free throws to put the ConVal boys basketball team ahead by one, then took a charge at the buzzer to seal the 44-43 win over Merrimack Valley Wednesday in Peterborough.
Page finished with six points.
Christian Buffum scored a game-high 16 points and Joe Gutwein finished with nine.
The Cougars fell behind, 19-15, at the half, then scored 17 points in the third quarter — including three three’s from Buffum — to tie the game at 32 heading into the final frame, where ConVal got the extra point in the end.
After games on consecutive days, ConVal (10-2) has Thursday off before visiting Coe-Brown (4-5) Friday at 6:30 p.m.
FPU men drop a close one at SCSU
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For the first time in 2022, the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team was in action Tuesday night, on the road against the Southern Connecticut State Owls. Three Ravens recorded double-digit point totals, including a game-high 19 from junior Maxwell Zegarowski in a tight, 76-73 loss at the James Moore Field House.
With the loss, FPU falls to 7-4 (4-2 NE10) while SCSU improves to 4-7 (2-4 NE10).
Franklin Pierce trailed by as many as 11 early in the second before setting off on the comeback trail. The game was tied at 56 with 10 minutes to play, but the Owls pulled ahead and the Ravens’ comeback attempt would come up just short in the end.
Zegarowski impressed on the offensive end of the court for the Ravens with a 7-for-13 shooting effort, which included 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. The junior forward was followed by freshman Mohamed Traore and sophomore Matt Hofrenning on the stat sheet, with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Defensively, Franklin Pierce was anchored by junior guard Brandon Kolek, who recorded 11 rebounds to go with two steals and a block in 34 minutes of action.
The Ravens will be back in action Saturday, on the road in Garden City, N.Y., for a matchup against NE10 opponent Adelphi University. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Balanced attack leads FPU women over SCSU
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Back in action for the first time in over a month, the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team held off a late surge from the Southern Connecticut State Owls Wednesday night at Moore Field House, as Franklin Pierce posted a 77-66 road win in Northeast-10 Conference play.
Four Ravens finished in double digits, led by 24 points from sophomore Gisela Vazquez Segura.
With the win, the Ravens improved to 6-5 (2-3 NE10) and snapped a three-game losing skid. SCSU fell to 6-7 (3-4 NE10) with the loss.
Segura went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in her strongest offensive showing of the season thus far.
Behind Segura, three other Ravens scored in double digits, including 16 points from senior Emma Carter. Senior Lisa Sulejmani filled out her stat line with 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds and a trio of steals. Sophomore Ines Gimenez Monserrat chalked up 12 points and seven rebounds.
Up next for Franklin Pierce is a road matchup against Adelphi, set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Garden City, N.Y.
Castleton overwhelms KSC women, 78-42
CASTLETON, Vt. — Elizabeth Gonyea scored 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting (4-of-7 from three), but the Keene State College women’s basketball team fell behind by double-digits in the first quarter and Castleton University ran away with a 78-42 victory in a Little East Conference game Wednesday night at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Spartans made 10-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-8 from three-point range in an opening quarter that saw them jump out to a 26-13 lead, and that more or less told the tale of the game as the Owls never got the lead below double-figures after that.
Gonyea, who attended Conant High School and played for the Orioles who have won three of the past four NHIAA Division III state championships, was making her second appearance as an Owl. In addition to her 14 points, she grabbed five rebounds. Aryanna Murray and Alexa Hurley finished with six points each.
The Owls (4-8, 1-4 LEC) look to get back on track against the University of Southern Maine Saturday at 1 p.m.
Keene State men fend off Castleton, 62-57
CASTLETON, Vt. — Jeff Hunter scored 21 points while making 10-of-13 shots and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Keene State College men’s basketball team overcame an otherwise rocky offensive performance in a 62-57 victory in Little East Conference action Wednesday night at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Owls got off to the start they were looking for, opening up a 14-3 lead by the 12:59 mark of the first half, but they then had to use their defense after that to up their league record to 6-0.
Hunter has four double-doubles in his last five games, where he is shooting an eye-catching 71 percent in that span, and six on the season. The Owl standout big man is also five of his last 11 from three-point range.
Up next, the Owls (11-2, 6-0 LEC) finish a three-game road week with a visit to the University of Southern Maine Saturday at 3 p.m.
Other Scores:
Wrestling: Timberlane 63, Keene 3