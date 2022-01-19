MRHS boys bounce back, beat Hillsboro-Deering
HILLSBORO — The Monadnock boys basketball team put together a team effort in an 83-55 win over Hillsboro on Tuesday night in Hillsboro.
Senior Kevin Putnam scored 25 points, classmate Connor Branon had 17, Carson Shanks scored 12 and Gabe Hill and Ben Dean each had 11.
“Everyone scored,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “Really good offensive effort. ... Great transition and really good, fluid shooting and moving the ball. Being unselfish, as usual with these guys.”
Monadnock (6-2) hosts Winnisquam (4-2) Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Monadnock girls cruise past Hillsboro
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls basketball team put together its second blowout win in as many days, this one coming as a 79-17 win over Hillsboro-Deering on Tuesday night in Swanzey.
Junior Mea Carroll-Clough scored 24 points to lead the Huskies. Freshmen Bailee Soucia scored 15 and Shaylee Branon finished with 11 points in her first varsity start.
Grace Furze and Quinn Underwood each finished with seven points and Regan Kidney and Trista Faulkner each had six.
Monadnock (7-3) takes its three-game win streak to Winnisquam (5-5) on Friday night at 7 p.m.
ConVal boys lose to undefeated Pelham
PELHAM — The ConVal boys basketball team suffered its second loss of the season, a 75-62 loss to Pelham, Tuesday in Pelham.
Austin Knight led ConVal with 18 points. Joe Gutwein scored 15 and Malachi Page scored 13.
Jake McGlinchey led the Pythons with 24 points.
ConVal (9-2) next hosts Merrimack Valley (3-4) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal girls basketball falls to Pelham
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls basketball team fell to Pelham, 54-44, Tuesday in Peterbough.
Morgan Bemont scored a game-high 16 points and Allie Burgess scored 15 to lead the Cougars.
Down 24-23 at the half, ConVal only scored two points in the third quarter as Pelham pulled ahead for good.
ConVal (2-6) hosts Coe-Brown on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Keene indoor track finishes fourth at 14-team meet
MILFORD — The Keene boys and girls indoor track team finished fourth in a 14-team meet at Milford Dome Tuesday.
Leading the way for the boys squad was Torin Kindopp, who won the 1,000 meters and anchored a 4 x 310 relay that was second to Concord by a lean at the line (2:45.24 to 2:45.33).
Also winning for Keene was Erik Nolan (300 meters in 38.57). Chris Stevens was third in the 55 meter, finishing in 6.86, and Ian Cardinale was fourth in the 1,000 in 2:58.52.
Dan McIntyre took 18 seconds off his 3,000 meter best, finishing the race in 10:28.48 (eighth overall).
Liam Glodgett, Stevens, Cardinale and Kindopp combined for second place in the 4 x 3100 relay.
For the girls, Marie Prock claimed first place in the high jump (4’10); Hannah Shepard finished second in the 600 meter in 1:45.16; Sophia Guardiano finished third in the 1,000 meter in 3:19.11; Zoe Jane Roberts had a personal best in the shot put by over a foot, placing fourth in 27’ 2.75.
Abby Martin (1,000 meter) and McKenna Castor (55 meter hurdles) took sixth in their events.
The team of Guardiano, Ali Hebert, Adie Gigliello-Roy, and Shepard finished second in the 4 x 310 relay in their best time of the year (3:19.79).
Other Scores:
Boys basketball: Conant 38, Fall Mountain 17