MRHS boys lose overtime barnburner at Campbell
LITCHFIELD — Senior Kevin Putnam scored 25 points and classmate Connor Branon scored 21 as the Monadnock boys basketball team forced overtime, but eventually lost to Campbell, 69-65, Monday night in Litchfield.
Campbell (4-2) pulled out to a 28-23 lead at the half, but the Huskies made a run in the third quarter to lead, 41-39, heading into the final frame.
The teams traded three-pointers and with 40 seconds to play, Campbell had a two-point lead. After Monadnock forced a turnover with 20 seconds on the clock, Putnam drew a foul and hit both free throws to tie the game and force overtime. The Cougars prevailed in the extra frame.
Dylan Rice led Campbell with 18 points and Brody Mills and Colton Martel each scored 15.
Monadnock (4-3) loses its first game since Dec. 14 and has a chance to get right back into the win column at Hillsboro-Deering on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Bonney-Liles hits late three as KSC men grind past West Conn.
DANBURY, Conn. — Junior Jeff Hunter scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting (2-of-3 from three) in another team-leading performance, but it was his assist on Max Bonney-Liles‘ go-ahead three with 30 seconds left that proved to be the difference as the Keene State College men’s basketball team escaped with an 81-80 Little East Conference road win over Western Connecticut State University Monday afternoon at Feldman Arena.
In their closest league game to date, the Owls outscored WestConn 28-16 over the final 12:42 to wipe out an 11-point deficit and remain unbeaten in LEC play.
Keene State led by seven early on (21-14) after a 15-7 burst where they made six of their nine shots from the floor and 3-of-5 from three, but Western Connecticut went on a 23-15 run of their own over the final 8:50 of the opening half to turn a four-point deficit (28-24) into a five-point halftime edge at 47-42.
Octavio Brito made three of his five tries and scored 14 points in 15 first half minutes.
After Matthew Turner’s basket early in the second half put WestConn up seven again, the Owls gained some traction by reeling off seven in a row in only 1:19 of game time to tie it at 51. However, they fell back down the hill again after Kendall Robinson scored five straight for a 56-51 lead that later became a game-high 64-53 gap with 12:56 to go. In the 13-2 WCSU surge, Keene State missed all seven of their field goal tries, three from three, and committed a pair of turnovers.
That changed quickly, however, as Western’s 11-point lead was gone in less than four minutes. Bonney-Liles fittingly began the Owl uprising before KSC forced turnovers on the next two possessions that turned into buckets for Mason Jean Baptiste and Hunter that made it 64-60 with 12:09 remaining. Privott answered with a three for WestConn, but the Owls kept going, running off 12 of the next 15 points to snatch the lead back (72-70) after a pair of Jordan Santos triples.
KSC got a big lift off the bench from Jordan Santos and Bonney-Liles, who combined for 22 points (11 each) on 8-of-12 shooting (6-of-10 from three), seven rebounds, and two assists.
From there, neither team ever led by more than two points over the final eight minutes.
WestConn took an 80-78 advantage with 48 seconds left, but the Owls did not call a timeout and posted a very quick and important answer, finding Hunter down low who then fired a perfect pass to the corner out of a double-team to Bonney-Liles, who didn’t miss while connecting on his third triple of the day for an 81-80 lead, which eventually was the decider after KSC came up with the final defensive stop.
The Owls continue a three-game week, all on the road, by going to Castleton University (5-9, 0-5 LEC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.