Keene boys lose to Pinkerton on SaturdayDERRY — The Keene boys basketball team lost to Pinkerton, 58-43, Saturday in Derry.The Blackbirds led 12-11 after the first quarter, but Jackson Marshall's 30 points proved to be too much to handle. Nick Maiella scored a team-high 11 points for Keene and Andy Colbert and Fitch Hennessey both finished with six points.Keene (2-9) hosts Manchester Memorial (1-8) on Thursday at 7 p.m.ConVal boys sweep weekend matchupsThe ConVal boys basketball team came out of the weekend unscathed, beating Milford 58-46 on Saturday and Hanover 62-54 on Sunday.Joe Gutwein scored a game-high 18 points on Saturday and Malachi Page scored 15.On Sunday, a new crop of Cougars stepped up big, as Christian Buffum scored a team-high 18 points against Hanover, while Austin Knight scored 15 points and Owen Micheals scored 14.ConVal (9-1) visits Pelham (7-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in another important Division II matchup.ConVal girls squeeze out overtime win in MilfordMILFORD — A 13-point fourth quarter for the ConVal girls basketball team forced overtime against Milford, and the Cougars eventually came home with a 44-38 win over the Spartans Saturday in Milford. ConVal (2-5) had Monday's game against Manchester West postponed, so the Cougars next host Pelham (3-5) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.Keene wrestling goes 2-3 at Springfield DuelsSPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Missing five normal starters from the lineup, the Keene wrestling team went 2-3 at the Springfield Central Wrestling Festival on Saturday in Springfield, Mass.Sophomore Silas Runez went 5-0 on the day.The Blackbirds picked up wins against Westfield High and Suffield/Windsor Locks.Keene (11-3) next travels to face top-ranked Timberlane on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Alumni Night duel meet against Manchester Memorial was rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m.Keene bowling narrowly falls to GoffstownCelebrating its two seniors — Zack Coll and Dom Carbonaro — the Keene bowling team took Goffstown to the brink on Saturday at Yankee Lanes, but eventually fell to the top-ranked team in three games.The Blackbirds travel to Merrimack this week to continue to prepare for the team championship on Feb. 19 and the individual championship on Feb. 26.Other Scores:Girls hockey: ConVal 5, Souhegan 3Girls hockey: Hanover 9, Keene 0