Area Sports Roundup, Jan. 14
Jan 15, 2022

Friday night scores from around the area:

Boys basketball: Londonderry 60, Keene 42
Girls basketball: Londonderry 54, Keene 51
Girls basketball: Mascoma Valley 67, Monadnock 32
Girls basketball: Fall Mountain 49, Hopkinton 28
Girls basketball: Conant 81, St. Thomas Aquinas 41