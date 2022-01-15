AreaSportsRoundup
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Friday night scores from around the area:

Boys basketball: Londonderry 60, Keene 42

Girls basketball: Londonderry 54, Keene 51

Girls basketball: Mascoma Valley 67, Monadnock 32

Girls basketball: Fall Mountain 49, Hopkinton 28

Girls basketball: Conant 81, St. Thomas Aquinas 41

