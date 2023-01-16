Friday
FPU men’s hockey bombarded at Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce men’s hockey team continued their recent struggles against in-state, in-conference rival Saint Anselm College on Friday evening, falling to the Hawks by an authoritative 8-2 final at Sullivan Arena.
Both of the Raven’s goals — from Anthony Nikolopoulis and Devin Rohrich — came at points in the opening frame but were accompanied by a slurry of Saint Anselm strikes.
The Ravens recent losing streak stretches to four consecutive games, moving their record to 8-9-0 (5-4-0 NE10) on the season.
Raven women’s hockey loses 6-3 to Stonehill
WINCHENDON, MASS. — The Franklin Pierce women’s hockey team entered the second period knotted up 1-1 with opponent Stonehill College on Friday afternoon but ran into a defensive roadblock with three unanswered opponent goals on the way to 6-3 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance setback at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
The Ravens got two goals from Mikayla Kelley and the third from Avery Farrell.
The loss drops the Ravens to 8-11-2 (5-6-2 NEWHA) on the season calendar.
Keene High girls basketball falls to Pinkerton
Despite a tied second half, the first half deficit was too much for the Keene High Blackbird basketball team to overcome as they fell on the road to Pinkerton, 58-33.
Freshman Harper Zalaski paced the way for the Blackbirds with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks. Senior Cadance Gilbert added 10 points with senior captain Molly Chamberlin contributing 7 along with a huge defensive effort (4 steals) shutting down key players in the second half.
The Blackbirds next face Central at home on Tuesday.
Saturday
Owl runners in action at Jumbo Invitational
MEDFORD, Mass. — Shannon Parks won two events and Grace Furlong won another as the Keene State College track and field teams resumed competition at the NCAA Jumbo Invitational at Tufts University on Saturday.
Men’s highlights
Jacob Pearl was fifth in the 3,000 meters in 8:56.35.
Eden Damis was fifth in the triple jump at 12.76 meters.
Samuel Hennedy was seventh in the 600 meters in 1:31.19.
Peter Daugherty-Miller was seventh in the 800 meters in 2:36.42.
The Owls were seventh with 17.5 points.
Women’s highlights
Grace Furlong won the 5,000 meters in 18:57.47.
Shannon Parks won the shot put at 12.25 meters. Parks also won the weight throw at 15.42 meters.
Savannah Soleau was second in the shot put, throwing 11.52 meters.
Keene State was fifth overall out of seven teams with 53 points.
Keene State splits dual NCAA swimming meet
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Kiley Young and Jaelin Jang both won three events plus a relay as the Keene State College swimming and diving teams competed in a dual meet against Eastern Conn. State.
Women’s highlights
Kiley Young, Emily Rogers, Jaelin Jang and Gina Nunziata won the 200 medley relay in 1:55.68.
Laura Chaffee won the 1,000 free in 12:09.54, and the 500 free in 5:52.07.
Jang also won the 200 free in 2:03.54, the 200 fly in 2:19.92, and the 100 fly in 1:02.50.
Young was also a winner in the 100 back in 1:02.51, the 200 back in 2:15.56, and the 100 IM in 1:04.07.
Amanda Davies won the 200 breaststroke in 2:43.17.
Alice Loucraft, Nunziata, Samantha Taylor and Chaffee won the 200 free relay in 1:46.92.
Keene State dominated the meet, beating Eastern Conn., 172-90.
Men’s highlights
Aidan Urnezis won the 1,000 free in 10:28.17, and the 500 free in 5:12.48.
Jeremy Bartley won the 100 back in 57.83.
Braeden Ledder won the 200 backstroke in 2:06.53.
Logan Phillips, Urnezis, Ledder and Quint Kimmel won the 200 free relay in 1:34.19.
The Owls were beaten by the Warriors, 136-126.
ConVal winter track teams compete in meet
PLYMOUTH — The ConVal boys and girls winter track teams competed in their final regular-season meet Saturday at Plymouth State University.
The girls team scored 16 points, finishing in eighth place. They were led by Tasha MacNeil with 13 points. Tasha won the shot put with a throw of 30 feet even, finished third in the 55-meter dash in a time of 7.91 seconds, and finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 5 inches. Sara Mackie added 3 points with a fourth place finish in the 1500-meter run, in a time of 6:57.88.
The boys team finished in ninth place, scoring 9 points. William Simard scored 6 points by winning the 1500-meter run in a time of 4:27.94. Mason Deschenes added 3 points by finishing fourth in the 1500, in a time of 5:23.76.
Owls men improve to 15-0; big game on Monday
BOSTON — Jeff Hunter and Octavio Brito combined for 34 points on 50-percent shooting Saturday afternoon in an important Little East Conference game for the Keene State College men’s basketball team at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
Senior guard Jeric Cichon added a season-high 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting and six rebounds while mid-season sophomore transfer Tahmeen Dupree finished with 12 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals as KSC snapped the Beacons’ eight-game winning streak with a 78-71 victory at the Clark Athletic Center, tightening their grip on first place in the conference about halfway through the league slate.
Playing a team right behind them in the LEC for the second consecutive Saturday, the Owls took the lead for good at the 14:38 mark of the first half on a bucket from Hunter and then kept UMass-Boston at a distance for most of the rest of the game.
“With a few guys out, it was wonderful to have Tahmeen step up and play the way he did on both ends,” said Keene State head coach Ryan Cain. “We have lots of guys who are good enough to play greater roles and he is one of those guys. With a few more minutes tonight he was very impressive on both ends and made great decisions.”
Hunter’s 12th double-double of the season in 15 games consisted of 18 points (8-16 FG) and 15 rebounds (four offensive) while adding three assists and four blocks. Brito finished 7-for-14 from the floor and made his only try from long-range while finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Keene State (15-0, 7-0 LEC) returns home to Spaulding Gymnasium for a three-game home week and will take on 14th-ranked Middlebury College (13-2, 3-1 NESCAC) in non-conference action Monday night at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.