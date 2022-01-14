Conant girls don’t miss a beat against Hillsboro-Deering
HILLSBORO — In its first game since Dec. 22, the Conant girls basketball team picked up right where it left off with a 76-21 win over Hillsboro-Deering Thursday night in Hillsboro.
Junior Brynn Rautiola finished with a game-high 14 points, while senior Teagan Kirby scored 12. Junior Emma Tenters had 11, senior Regan Despres scored 10 and Kendall Chamberlain had nine.
The Orioles put up 26 points in the first quarter and continued to pull away from there, connecting for nine three-pointers throughout the night, including three from Chamberlain.
Conant (6-0) plays the second game of a back-to-back on Friday against St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1) at 6:30 p.m. in Jaffrey.
Keene boys alpine skiing finishes second, girls third, at 11-team meet
HENNIKER — The Keene boys alpine skiing team finished second while the girls finished third at an 11-team meet at Pat’s Peak Thursday night.
Bedford finished first for both the boys and girls.
Kari Trotter led the boys team with a fifth place finish (1:05.22, combined time). Nick Drummond finished sixth (1:09.03), Noah Cress finished 10th (1:11.91) and Jackson Ruehr finished 13th (1:14.70). Alex Hoefer finished right behind Ruehr (14th, 1:14.90).
In the girls race, Anna Dumond again won, finishing with a combined time of 1:05.53. It’s Dumond’s second win in two competitions.
Emma Rose Greenwood placed ninth (1:17.87), Ava Vitters finished 17th (1:25.15) and Emily Ross finished 21st (1:27.34) to round out the scoring.