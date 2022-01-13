Keene boys hockey team beats Windham
WINDHAM — The Keene boys hockey team snapped a three-game skid with a 3-1 comeback win over Windham Wednesday night in Windham.
Down 1-0 in the third, the Blackbirds scored three goals in the final period to pick up the win.
“It was their best period of hockey all season,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “Finally got some excitement back on the bus and in the locker room.”
Freshman Gunner Gallant scored his first varsity goal off assists from classmate Chris Truman and junior Luke Weber to start the third-period scoring.
The game-winning goal came from junior Leo Ballaro, who beat his defender down the ice for the unassisted tally to put Keene ahead, 2-1.
“That was all his hard work and hustle, for sure,” McIntosh said.
Senior Robbie Nowill scored the insurance goal off the sticks of sophomore Casey Mooers and junior Jonah Murphy.
Junior Liam Jarvis picked up his first varsity win after starting in net on Wednesday. Jarvis made 22 saves in the win.
“We knew we were going to be in a lot of these close games, so these are the ones we have to win,” McIntosh said.
Keene (2-3) has a chance to get back to .500 when they host Salem (2-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. Then they host Bow (2-3) on Monday at 3 p.m.
Keene-Fall Mtn. girls fall to Oyster River
Brianna Lucier played a strong game in net for the Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey team, but the girls lost to Oyster River, 5-2, Wednesday at Keene ICE.
Lucier made 24 saves on 29 shots.
Ruby Frithsen and Sephra Parrelli each scored a goal for Keene-Fall Mtn.
Keene-Fall Mtn. (2-3) next hosts Hanover (3-0) on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. at Keene ICE.
Fall Mountain girls basketball tops Newport
NEWPORT — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team moved to 7-0 on the season with a 51-25 win over Newport Wednesday night in Newport.
Senior Makenna Grillone led the Wildcats with 13 points while classmates Avery Stewart and Sydney McAllister scored 11 and 10 respectively.
“Everyone played and contributed to this win,” said Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney. “A strong defensive performance and our highest assist total of the season. I was pleased with our effort and the way we shared the ball all night!”
Newport’s Tanya Sanchez led the Tigers with eight points and Maddox Lovely scored seven points.
Fall Mountain (7-0) travels to Hopkinton (7-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. then visits Conant (5-0) next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s Division III title game.
Fall Mountain boys basketball downs Newport
LANGDON — Senior Brady Elliott scored 17 points to lead the Fall Mountain boys basketball team to a 53-32 win over Newport Wednesday night in Langdon.
Carmine Sweeney and Mitch Cormier each added nine points on three three-pointers.
Kyle Fisher made his return to the court after missing the last week and a half and had an instant impact, leading the Wildcats in rebounding and scoring six points.
Fall Mountain (3-5) hosts Hopkinton (7-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m., then Conant (2-5) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Keene Nordic girls finish fifth, boys seventh
ANDOVER — The Keene High Nordic ski team traveled to Proctor Academy on Wednesday to compete in a skate race hosted by Kearsarge High School.
Hopkington was the winning team in the 70-skier girls race. The Keene girls finished in fifth place out of 13 teams. Scoring for Keene were Alexis Hills (13), Reagan Hoy (15), Ella Hoy (16) and Beckley Wooster (36).
Gilford took the top spot in the 94 skier boys race. Keene was seventh out of 12 teams. Jonathan Hills led the scoring in sixth place followed by Kari Trotter (26), John Walton (37) and Donovan Carlson (38).
Other Scores:
Girls Hockey: Pinkerton 10, ConVal 1
Area schedule
Boys Basketball: ConVal vs. Souhegan, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Conant at Hillsboro-Deering, postponed
Boys Hockey: Monadnock at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.
Bowling: Keene vs. Monadnock, 3 p.m.
Alpine Skiing: Keene at Pat’s Peak, 3:30 p.m.
Indoor Track: Keene, Monadnock at Hampshire Dome, 3 p.m.
Unified Basketball: Keene vs. Nashua South, 4:30 p.m.