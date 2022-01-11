MRHS boys keep rolling with win over Fall Mtn.
SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys basketball team downed Fall Mountain, 67-39, Monday night in Swanzey.
Senior Kevin Putnam scored a game-high 29 points to complement another strong defensive performance from the Huskies.
Monadnock held Fall Mountain to just three points in the first quarter (25-3) as Monadnock coach Jim Hill put senior Connor Branon on Fall Mountain’s Brady Elliott (11 points) for much of the night.
“Connor really stepped up,” Hill said. “And [Carson Shanks and Anthony Poanessa] filled in when Connor was out. These guys did a really great job.
“Great team defense,” Hill continued. “If it’s 25-3 after the first quarter, that’s lockdown defense. If we can continue to hone in on that, we’ll feel comfortable.”
Foster Willett scored a team-high 12 points for Fall Mountain.
Monadnock (4-2) hosts Mascoma Valley (4-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Fall Mountain (2-5) hosts Newport (0-4) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Conant boys break losing streak against HD
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team snapped its five-game losing streak in a big way, beating Hillsboro-Deering, 68-53, Monday night in Jaffrey.
Senior Garrett Somero led the Orioles with 18 points. Senior Jacson Cross scored 16 and sophomore Jordan Nagle had 15.
Hillcat junior Zack Coombs led all scorers with 30 points.
Conant pulled ahead 27-11 at the end of the first quarter, then 40-21 at the half.
The Orioles (2-5) travel to face St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Mitchell sets new career high, but Keene girls fall to Pinkerton
The Keene girls basketball team lost to Pinkerton, 89-54, Monday night in Purbeck Gym.
Senior Elyza Mitchell set a new career high with 25 points, and added 10 rebounds to make it yet another double-double.
Marin Shaffer scored 10 points and had three steals and Ashlyn Smith had five points.
Keene (2-8) hosts Londonderry (3-5) Friday night at 7 p.m.
Keene boys, girls alpine skiing finish second at season-opening meet
Both the Keene boys and girls alpine skiing teams finished second at their season-opening meet last Thursday.
Both teams finished second to Bedford.
Freshman Anna Dumond won the girls race with a combined time of 56.18, and Jess Aug (11th, 1:00.61), Ava Vitters (18th, 1:03.59) and Ava Wright (19th, 1:03.61) rounded out the scoring for the girls team.
Kari Trotter led the boys team with a seventh place finish in 55.65. Nick Tonderys (11th, 57.80), Nick Drummund (12th, 58.10) and Luke Petrovich (15th, 59.99) rounded out the scoring for the boys.
Keene next hosts a 10-team meet on Thursday at Pat’s Peak.
Other Scores
Girls basketball: Fall Mountain 52, Monadnock 45