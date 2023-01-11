Owls men’s hoops defeats Eastern Connecticut, 70-58
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Senior forward Jeff Hunter posted his first career 20-point, 20-rebound double-double while star sophomore guard Octavio Brito poured in a game-high 29 points as the nationally ranked (No. 4) Keene State College men’s basketball team overcame a sub-40 percent shooting performance from the field by forcing 21 Eastern Connecticut State University turnovers in a 70-58 Little East Conference victory over the Warriors Tuesday night at Geissler Gymnasium.
It was another defensive-oriented game in KSC’s post-holiday break schedule, but thanks to the steady Hunter and others, Keene State continues to rack up wins now past the season’s midway point. KSC had just nine turnovers, with Hunter grabbing six offensive boards and Mason Jean Baptiste three.
“It was definitely a bit of a defensive battle,” said Owls head coach Ryan Cain. “We haven’t gotten our offense going for several reasons but believe in our guys and that we will get back to playing at a higher level on that end of the floor. Credit to our defense that we can keep games low-scoring when our offense is not going, and really important to be able to win in different ways.”
Unbeaten Keene State (14-0, 6-0 LEC) will next travel to the University of Massachusetts-Boston on Saturday for a 3 p.m. start.
Owl women slow down Warriors’ offense late, but still lose, 63-47
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Eastern Connecticut State University made a season-high nine threes and were sharp from long range as they ran out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter and then pulled away again after leading by eight at halftime in a 63-47 victory over the Keene State College women’s basketball team in Little East Conference action Tuesday night at Geissler Gymnasium.
The Warriors had 39 points by halftime on this night thanks to 7-for-14 shooting from three-point range and a 15-for-29 effort overall from the floor in the opening 20 minutes, and that along with a 7-0 run to start the second half was ultimately enough for ECSU to win comfortably in what was just their fourth home game of the season two months in.
For Keene State (3-9, 1-5 LEC), who had been struggling offensively, it was a strong first half that saw them shoot 6-of-10 (60 percent) from three-point range and 9-of-13 overall in the second quarter. However, the Owls were only able to chip four points off their 12-point deficit after one despite the hot shooting in the second 10 minutes, and then made just five of 28 shots after halftime as they tumbled to a 16-point defeat.
Aryanna Murray (3-8 FG, 2-3 3-PT) and Elizabeth Gonyea (3-7 FG, 2-5 3-PT) were KSC’s leading scorers with eight points. Kenzie Durnford (3-6 FG, 1-1 3-PT) finished with seven points and seven rebounds, but the Owls were held under 50 points for the sixth time and dropped to 0-6 on the road.
KSC next travels to the University of Massachusetts-Boston on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ravens women’s basketball slips on road at Adelphi, 75-63
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The offense regained some of its form for the Franklin Pierce women’s basketball team but could not complete the task as the Ravens suffered a 75-63 setback to host Adelphi University in a Northeast-10 Conference showdown on Tuesday evening.
The first quarter was filled with lengthy scoring runs for both sides, with Pierce fighting from behind right from the get-go. After quickly falling behind 10-3, the Ravens staged their largest run of the first half with seven consecutive points off of shots from freshman Ana Badosa Soler and junior Ines Gimenez Monserrat, tying the contest up at 10-10. However, Adelphi responded with successive three-point baskets to reclaim the lead, and would remain in that position throughout the remainder of the first half, with the Ravens carrying a 42-32 deficit to the locker room at the break.
Over the first 2:13 of the second half, Adelphi continued to pull further away. Despite their continued efforts to fight from behind, the Ravens struggled to defend the oncoming Adelphi attack, ultimately pushing the Ravens aside for good on their way to the 75-63 final.
Women’s basketball (6-10, 2-7 NE10) returns home when they welcome the College of Saint Rose to The Fieldhouse on Saturday, opening a weekend doubleheader with a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
Franklin Pierce men escape with 74-69 victory at Adelphi
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team seized a much needed victory on the road Tuesday night, powering their way past Adelphi University by a score of 74-69.
The win ends the recent four game skid for the Ravens, and brings them back above .500 with an 8-7 (4-5 NE10) overall record.
Freshman JB Mukeba was the difference maker in the first half for Pierce, with 9 points scored, shooting 4-of-6 from the floor to be paired with 4 rebounds. Throughout the half, Adelphi had their hands full with a balanced Raven attack. But as the half closed out, sophomores Antonio Chandler and Mohamad Traore made sure Pierce remained within reach of the host Panthers with a pair of two-pointers in the final two minutes, sending the Ravens into the second half trailing Adelphi, 32-27.
It didn’t take long for the Ravens to flip the script in the second half, although all the way up until five minutes remaining in the game, the lead would seesaw between the two teams a total of nine times, eventually holding out at a 55-all tie. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Ravens then surged ahead with an 11-2 run allowing the Ravens to escape with the 74-69 success.
Men’s basketball will head back to Rindge where they will host the College of Saint Rose in the closing contest of a Saturday doubleheader matchup with Golden Knights.
