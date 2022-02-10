Monadnock girls overcome slow start, take down Hopkinton
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls basketball team beat Hopkinton, 46-40, Wednesday night in Swanzey.
The Huskies fell behind by 10 at halftime, but held Hopkinton to just nine points in the second half to earn the win.
Freshman Bailee Soucia led the way with 16 points and junior Bree Lawrence added 11. Senior Grace Furze scored seven points and classmate Grace LeClair scored five.
Monadnock (12-4) hosts Stevens (11-3) in the regular season finale on Friday at 7 p.m.
Conant boys take care of Raymond
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team beat Raymond, 56-37, Wednesday night in Jaffrey.
Senior Garrett Somero lead all scorers with 15 and Malique Motuzas added 13. Manny Hodgson and Ben Sawyer each contributed with six points.
Jacob Caron lead Raymond with nine points.
Conant (9-8) ends the regular season on the road against Newport (0-14) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Fall Mountain girls take down Mascoma Valley
CANAAN — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team beat Mascoma Valley, 66-28, Wednesday night in Canaan.
Nora Dunnigan scored a game-high 20 points and Makenna Grillone added 17. Avery Stewart and Jenn Mallet each had 10 points.
Fall Mountain (12-1) visits Mascenic (2-15) Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Hinsdale girls down Holy Family again
MANCHESTER — For the second day in a row, the Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Holy Family. Wednesday was a 55-45 win for the Pacers in Manchester.
Megan Roberts again led the Pacers, scoring 20 points. Addy Nardolillo scored 19 and Brooklyn Pagach scored 16.
Hinsdale has now won four of their last five games and sits at 6-6 with five games to play in the regular season. The Pacers next host Epping (5-10) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Hinsdale boys fall to Holy Family
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale boys basketball team lost to Holy Family, 78-50, Wednesday night in Hinsdale.
Aiden Davis led the Pacers with 19 points and Tanner Hammond scored eight.
Karl Yonkeu scored 28 points for Holy Family.
Hinsdale hosts Epping on Friday.
Other Scores:
Girls basketball: Hollis-Brookline 53, ConVal 31 (D-II prelims)
Boys basketball: Hopkinton 71, Fall Mountain 23
Girls hockey: St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Keene 1
KSC men drop close one to UMass-Dartmouth
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. – The Keene State College men’s basketball team played from behind nearly the entire game before scratching their way to a possible game-tying three to force overtime, but they could not convert, and as a result have dropped four of their last six games — two to 25th-ranked University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth — after an 84-81 loss to the Corsairs in a Little East Conference game at the Tripp Athletic Center Wednesday night.
Keene State (15-6, 10-4 LEC) is off over the weekend before returning to Spaulding Gymnasium for a Senior Night contest against Castleton University on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. The Owls will honor Justin Williams, Lyndon Prayer and James Anozie before the game.
Keene State women pull away from Corsairs
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. – First-year forward Kenzie Durnford scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half while three other Owls added eight apiece as the Keene State College women’s basketball team outscored the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, 62-54, in a Little East Conference victory at the Tripp Athletic Center Wednesday night.
After a weekend bye, Keene State (8-12, 5-8 LEC) returns home to host Castleton University on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. The Spartans are in fifth place in the league standings, tied with the University of Massachusetts-Boston, and one game ahead of the Owls.