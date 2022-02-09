Hinsdale girls beat Holy Family
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team continued its roll with a 57-38 win over Holy Family Tuesday night in Hinsdale.
Megan Roberts scored 16 points, Brooke Pagach scored 14 and Addy Nardolillo had 12.
Hinsdale (5-6) travels to Holy Family for a rematch on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball: ConVal 71, Kingswood 40 (D-II prelims)
Boys basketball: Stevens 63, Fall Mountain 43
Boys basketball: Holy Family 60, Hinsdale 40
Girls basketball: Conant 51, Raymond 18
College Roundup
Franklin Pierce men come up short at Stonehill
EASTON, Mass. — A 16-point, 10-rebound double-double from junior Maxwell Zegarowski was not enough on Tuesday night, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team suffered a 72-61 loss on the road at Stonehill.
Senior Andrew Sims notched a game-high 17 points and led three Skyhawks in double digits in the Northeast-10 Conference contest at Merkert Gymnasium.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 10-7 (7-5 NE10), while Stonehill improves to 12-10 (8-8 NE10).
The Ravens are right back on the road on Thursday, when they travel to Saint Rose for a NE10 contest at 6 p.m. in Albany, N.Y.
FPU women’s basketball downed at Stonehill
EASTON, Mass. — Senior Emma Carter went for a game-high 22 points on Tuesday night, but the rest of the Ravens shot just 16-for-43 (37 percent) from the floor at Merkert Gymnasium, as the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team suffered a 79-62 defeat on the road at Stonehill, in Northeast-10 Conference play.
Senior Kayla Raymond scored 18 points to lead four Skyhawks in double digits in the victory.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 9-8 (5-6 NE10), while Stonehill improves to 9-6 (8-5 NE10).
The Ravens return home on Thursday evening, to host Southern New Hampshire in an NE10 contest at 5:30 p.m. in the Fieldhouse.
FPU men’s ice hockey stung at Anna Maria
AUBURN, Mass. — Trailing 3-0 midway through the game, the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team used power-play goals on either side of the second intermission to close the gap to 3-2 on the road at Anna Maria. The wheels fell off from there for the Ravens at Horgan Arena, however. The penalty kill continued to scuffle, conceding twice down the stretch — as part of just a 1-for-4 night — as the AMCATS poured in four goals in the final 16 minutes to roll to a 7-2 victory.
With the loss in the team’s final non-conference game of the year, Franklin Pierce falls to 6-13-1, while Anna Maria improves to 9-8-2.
Next up for the Ravens is a return to NE10 play with a weekend set at intra-state rival Saint Anselm College. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sullivan Arena in Manchester.