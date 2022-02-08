JAFFREY — It took an extra frame, but the Conant boys basketball team pulled an upset over Monadnock, 52-47, in Pratt Gymnasium Monday night in Jaffrey.
Manny Hodgson and Garrett Somero each scored 12 points in the overtime victory. Malique Motuzas had nine and Jacson Cross scored seven.
Monadnock’s Carson Shanks scored a game-high 17 points while Anthony Poanessa scored 12 and Kevin Putnam added nine.
The game was neck-and-neck throughout, tied at 20 at the half and Conant holding a slim 33-32 lead after the third quarter. Monadnock took the lead in the fourth, but a steal and free throws from Hodgson tied the game with 22 seconds left to send it into overtime.
Cross and Lane LeClair hit bit shots down the stretch to help force the extra frame.
Conant moves to 8-8 on the year and hosts Raymond Wednesday before visiting Newport Friday for the regular season finale.
Monadnock drops to 12-4 and wraps up the regular season on Friday at Stevens.
Keene gymnastics scores season high
GOFFSTOWN — The Keene High gymnastics team had their final meet of the season on Monday at the Allard Center against teams from Bedford, Salem, Goffstown, Memorial and independent gymnasts representing Conant, Trinity, Souhegan, and Manchester Central.
Keene had a season high team score of 108.05. Senior Ava Pelkey (Keene) placed third on beam with an 8.0 and was sixth in the all-around (30.25) with fellow senior Heather Gonyea (Conant) right behind her placing seventh in the all-around (29.85).
The lady Blackbirds are heading to the NHIAA Gymnastics State Meet this Saturday Feb. 12th at A2 Gym & Cheer in Salem.