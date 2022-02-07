Keene boys fall in double overtime thriller
The Keene boys basketball team lost to Windham in double overtime, 90-81, in the team’s season finale Saturday afternoon in Purbeck Gym at Keene High School.
Senior Nick Maiella scored a team-high 16 points as Fitch Hennessey and Andrew Prock each added 13 points. Jack Riendeau scored 12 as Andy Colbert and Sam Timmer each scored nine points.
Windham’s Jack St. Hilaire scored a game-high 34 points in the win.
Keene (2-16) pushed out to a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 35-25 at the half. Windham climbed back in the third quarter, trailing 41-39 heading into the final quarter.
The teams went into overtime tied at 63, then double overtime tied at 74 before Windham (9-9) pulled away to spoil the Blackbirds’ season finale.
Keene boys hockey falls to Trinity
MANCHESTER — The Keene boys hockey team lost to Trinity, 4-2, Saturday in Manchester.
Jonah Murphy and Robbie Nowill each scored for the Blackbirds. Leo Ballaro, Joel Beard and Casey Mooers each picked up assists.
Orion Murphy came up with 28 saves to keep Keene in the game after falling behind 3-0 in the first period.
Keene (5-7) flipped the switch in the second period and got within striking distance at 3-2 before Trinity scored on an empty-netter to ice the game.
The Blackbirds next host Hanover on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Keene girls hockey team falls to Stevens
CLAREMONT — The Keene girls hockey team lost to Stevens, 2-1, Saturday in Claremont.
Nadia Washer scored for the Blackbirds, assisted by Sarah Washer and Izzy Walz.
Keene (6-7) hosts St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal clinches No. 3 seed with win over Lebanon
LEBANON — The ConVal boys basketball team won its season finale and clinched the third seed in the upcoming NHIAA Division II tournament with a 61-58 overtime win over Lebanon on Sunday in Lebanon.
Austin Knight led the way with 15 points while Owen McGuire added 11 points and Owen Michaels and Christian Buffum each had 10.
In a game that was close from start to finish, ConVal (15-3) held a slim 27-21 lead at the half and 40-37 lead after the third quarter. Lebanon tied the game at 50 to end regulation and the Cougars hit a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line in the overtime period to help push them past Lebanon.
The D-II boys tournament begins on Tuesday with the preliminary round. Official brackets have yet to be released.
ConVal girls squeak past Lebanon on senior night
PETERBOROUGH — Morgan Bemont scored 15 points — none bigger than her last two — to lead the Cougars past Lebanon, 47-46, on senior night at the Cougar Cave.
Bemont hit two free throws with no time on the clock to send the Cougars (9-9) into the playoffs on a high note.
Allie Burgess scored 13 and Mairin Burgess scored 10 in ConVal’s win, its fifth in a row to end the regular season.
The NHIAA Division II girls basketball tournament begins Wednesday with the preliminary round. Official brackets have yet to be released.
Hinsdale girls beat Portsmouth Christian
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Portsmouth Christian Academy, 59-36, Saturday in Hinsdale.
Megan Roberts scored 26 to lead the Pacers. Addy Nardolillo had 14 and Brooklyn Pagach scored 11.
Hinsdale (5-5) next travels to Farmington on Monday at 6 p.m.
Keene bowling posts highest Baker score of season
RAYMOND — The Keene bowling team posts its highest Baker score of the season on Saturday, a 216 against Hillsborough in the quarterfinals in Raymond.
In the final, Zack Coll scored a three-strike 10th frame to win the first Bakers round by one point. The Blackbirds kept going strong to win two straight against Winnacunet.
“Bowlers worked hard on taking their time and focusing on each shot and it showed in the results,” said Keene coach Aaron Moody.
Keene next travels to Yankee East in Manchester to face No. 1 Goffstown and No. 2 Stevens.
“This will be a great opportunity to test our mettle before the team championship,” Moody said.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball (Feb. 5): Hopkinton 42, Conant 28
Boys hockey (Feb. 5): Belmont 13, Monadnock-Fall Mtn. 0
Boys hockey (Feb. 5): Berlin 9, ConVal-Conant 1
Girls hockey (Feb. 5): Oyster River 8, ConVal-Conant 0
Boys hockey (Feb. 6): John Stark 7, Monadnock-Fall Mtn. 1