Keene girls fall in season basketball finale
WINDHAM — The Keene girls basketball team lost its season finale, 43-39, to Windham on Thursday in Windham.
Senior Sirena Willette ended her career as a Blackbird with a team-high 11 points and 10 rebounds marking her first career double double.
Fellow senior Elyza Mitchell added seven points and five rebounds. Junior Marin Shaffer added eight points and three steals.
At 3-14, the Blackbirds did not qualify for the NHIAA tournament.
ConVal girls continue roll, down Souhegan
AMHERST — The ConVal girls basketball team won its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, a 45-36 win over Souhegan in Amherst.
Maddy Faber scored a game-high 21 points and Morgan Bemont scored 11 for the Cougars. Abby Rodenhiser contributed with six points.
After taking a 27-17 into the half, ConVal pushed its lead to 41-20 after a big third quarter. Souhegan used efficient free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter (10-for-12) to chip away at the deficit, but ran out of time in the final frame.
Senior Caitlin Cooper scored eight points to lead the Sabers.
ConVal (8-9) hosts Lebanon (12-5) on Friday for senior night at 6:30 p.m. and for the regular season finale.
Hinsdale boys hang on against Wilton
WILTON — The Hinsdale boys basketball team beat Wilton, 51-46, Thursday night in Wilton.
Leading by 12 going into the fourth quarter. Hinsdale went 5-for-8 from the charity stripe to help seal the deal.
Aiden Davis and Brayden Eastman led the Pacers with 15 points apiece.
Shawn Brennan lead Wilton with 21.
Hinsdale (5-4) has won its last four games and hosts Derryfield (6-4) on Monday at 7 p.m.
KHS alpine boys, girls win overall race at Gunstock
GILFORD — Four of the Keene boys finished top five to win their race, and the girls team finished second as the Keene alpine skiing teams earned the overall race on Thursday at Gunstock Mountain.
The boys team finished first, as Karri Trotter (second, 52.10), Nick Drummond (third, 53.48), Noah Kress (fourth, 53.71) and Justin Perra (fifth, 53.78) all finished top five.
The girls finished second, just one point behind Pinkerton. Anna Dumond finished second in 53.02 to lead the girls. Emma Rose Greenwood (fourth, 53.98), Ava Wright (ninth, 55.86) and Jess Aug (12th, 56.55) rounded out the scoring for the Blackbirds.
“Great day for the boys really good day for the girls,” said Keene coach Sean Graves. “Very rough conditions with the soft snow. Kids did an excellent job, especially the boys in the second run, listening to what we had to say in the best way to navigate the tough conditions.”
Other Scores:
Girls basketball: Hinsdale 51, Wilton 46