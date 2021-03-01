Boys Hockey
Huskies beat John Stark, face tourney rematch
HENNIKER — It was senior Aiden Hart with the game-winning goal for the Monadnock boys hockey team in Saturday’s 4-3 win over rival John Stark in Henniker.
It was Hart’s first career high school goal.
Monadnock had a 3-1 lead after the first period, before John Stark climbed back into it, scoring once in the second and again in the third to tie the game at three. But the Huskies won it off of Hart’s stick.
“It was the most complete effort we had this year,” said Monadnock head coach Eric Sandstrum in an email. “We had consistent forechecking from both lines and probably could have buried a few more.”
Senior Justin Joslyn scored twice and sophomore Luke Gay also netted a goal in the first period.
Gay also finished with two assists. Senior Lucas Roy, sophomore Max Vogel and Joslyn added assists of their own.
Monadnock outshot John Stark, 34-18.
In addition to getting shots on net, the team stepped up defensively, including the penalty kill unit fending off a five-on-three in the third period.
Seniors Jeremiah Bickford and Matt Roberts, and junior Will Lepisto, all played stout defense in the win.
Sophomore Cam Olivo “keeps improving in net,” Sandstrum said. Olivo recorded 15 saves Saturday.
These two teams will play again Wednesday in the first round of the NHIAA playoffs at 6 p.m. in Henniker.
“We told the kids it’s a nice win, but they need to find the next gear for Wednesday,” Sandstrum added in the email.
Bowling
Keene wraps up undefeated regular season
Saturday was senior day for the Keene High bowling team. Seniors Bradley Baybutt and Gabe Wunschel were honored for their leadership and years of contribution to the bowling program.
The Blackbirds had an interesting day on the lanes. They worked hard to overcome a challenging pattern. Individually, Riley Watt had a 189, his strongest round ever. Baybutt and Caz Couble continued to put up strong numbers. Zach Coll, Isaac Hobbs and Dom Carbonaro worked hard to adjust to the lanes, ultimately finding a lane they liked and finishing strong. Wunschel and Parker LaClair played well throughout.
In Bakers, a commonly used format where bowlers alternate each frame, the team had strong performances against Hillsborough-Deering. All bowlers contributed to two straight wins.
The team faced Stevens on fresh oil for the finals. They had to find new lines and worked hard to keep ahead of the competition. Ultimately, the Blackbirds won the first two Bakers and thus their fourth straight match.
The team now moves to the quarterfinal round next week at Maple Lanes, where they will face Stevens and Hillsborough-Deering. That match will determine who will represent the Western Region in the State Bowling Team Championship, Sunday at Merrimack Ten Pins.
The following weekend, Baybutt and Couble will represent the Blackbirds for the individual state championships.
Women’s Basketball
Sizzling first half sends RIC past Keene State
Rhode Island College shot 59 percent from long range while making a season-high 10 three pointers as the Anchorwomen spoiled the Keene State College women’s basketball team’s senior day, winning 63-53 at Spaulding Gym in Little East Conference action Saturday.
It was an eye-catching offensive showing the first half that helped the Anchorwomen (9-0, 7-0 LEC) race out to leads of 10-0 and 22-9 after one quarter.
RIC senior Sophia Guerrier scored 14 points in the half — making four of her five triples — and finished with a game-high 23 points on 5-of-7 shooting from behind the arc and a perfect 8-of-8 at the line.
The offensive barrage that saw the Anchorwomen assist on 11 of their 16 made field goals all added up to a whopping 42-19 lead at the break. KSC (2-4, 2-4) had trailed by as many as 28 (42-14), but scored the final five points of the first half on a bucket by Jenny Freedman and triple by Lilly Shlimon, who was one of two Owl seniors (along with Jordyn Burke) to be recognized before the game. Despite not being able to attend, the families of both sent congratulations messages, and those were played on the gymnasium’s video board as part of the recognition.
The second half was a far different story as KSC held RIC to just 21 points in the final 20 minutes.
But the visitors maintained a comfortable 54-35 lead entering the fourth, with KSC never getting closer than 18 in the third.
Trailing 59-40 with 6:29 left, the Owls made a run at it, getting an old-fashioned three-point play from Michelle LaBonte after Hailey Derosia found her streaking down the lane to get within 12 (59-47) with 2:28 remaining.
Shlimon’s jumper and two from the line by Freedman, who made eight of 12 there and scored a career-best 14 points to go along with three assists, over the next minute brought the Owls within single-digits (59-51) for the first time since the first quarter.
With the clock ticking just under a minute to go, Guerrier missed a jumper and Keene State had an opportunity to get even closer — within two possessions — but could not convert either one of the two chances they had on that trip.
The Owls outscored RIC 34-21 in the final 20 minutes and 18-9 in the fourth quarter, but their comeback bid began too late and with too much to overcome after the early shooting blitz by the Anchorwomen.
Hailey Derosia and Jackie Alibrandi scored eight points for KSC. Michelle LaBonte, Jordyn Burke and Lilly Shlimon all scored seven, with the first two combining to make five of eight shots.
Keene State will be the No. 3 seed in the LEC tournament and will visit No. 2 UMass-Dartmouth (5-3, 5-2 LEC) on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tip-off in the semifinals.