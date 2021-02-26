Boys Basketball
Keene beats Mascenic in regular season finale
The Keene boys basketball team downed Mascenic, 57-31, Friday in Keene.
Isaiah Dunchus led the way with 17 points while Christian Oxendine added 12. Alex Charles contributed with eight assists, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Keene next visits Alvirne on March 4 at 6 p.m. in the NHIAA preliminary round.
Monadnock beats Conant for the third time
JAFFREY — In the fourth meeting between these teams this year, the Monadnock boys basketball team beat Conant, 49-40, Friday in Jaffrey.
The Huskies are now 3-1 against the Orioles.
The teams meet again Monday at 7 p.m. in Jaffrey in the first round of the NHIAA tournament.
Fall Mountain boys beat Stevens
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain boys basketball team beat Stevens, 36-32, in Langon Friday.
Alexander Ford led the way with 14 points. Tristan Spencer had eight and Brady Elliott scored seven.
Stevens jumped out to the early lead with Fall Mountain cutting the lead to two with five quick points from Elliott.
The Wildcats grabbed the momentum halfway through the second quarter with Ford getting to the line and converting and knocking down two three-pointers.
But it was Stevens with the 20-17 halftime lead.
The second half was tight the whole way through.
Fall Mountain pressured Stevens into many turnovers in the second half and Spencer came up big in the second half for Fall Mountain, scoring all 8 of his points down the stretch.
Fall Mountain now has off until March 3, when they host the winner of Kearsarge and Newport in the NHIAA tournament.
Hinsdale boys come out strong, beat Wilton
WILTON — The Hinsdale boys basketball team got out to a 26-4 first quarter lead on its way to a 62-42 final over Wilton-Lyndeborough Friday in Wilton.
Noah Pangelinan finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Aiden Davis finished with with 12 points and 15 boards.
Bobby LeClair finished with nine steals
Alex Shaink finished with 10 points.
The Pacers will play next Wednesday at home against the winner of Holy Family and Derryfield in the NHIAA tournament.
Girls Basketball
Keene defense shows up in win over Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — The Keene High girls basketball team held Mascenic to 10 second-half points on its way to a 59-32 victory Friday in New Ipswich.
Kaitlyn Lemnah led the Blackbirds with 19 points and five rebounds.
Kirsten Farhm scored 10 points and brought down six rebounds. She also had three steals and two blocks.
Marin Shaffer also scored 10, adding 5 rebounds.
11 out of 14 rostered athletes contributed with points.
Keene next hosts Nashua North in the NHIAA preliminary round on March 5 at 6 p.m.
Fall Mountain girls beat Stevens in final seconds
LANGDON — Makenna Grillone hit the game-winning three-pointer with nine seconds on the clock to give the Fall Mountain girls basketball team at 50-49 win over Stevens Friday in Langdon.
Grillone finished with nine points, all from three-pointers.
Avery Stewert led the Wildcats with a game-high 24 points.
Sophie Bardis had seven points and Sydney McAllister had six.
Fall Mountain was facing a 39-48 deficit with 1:57 left and ended on an 11-1 run. Stevens would not get a shot off on their last possession after Grillone’s three-pointer.
“Even though they went ice cold from the field and had some tough calls go against them, the Wildcats never waved the white flag,” said Fall Mountain head coach Matt Baird-Torney in an email. “Their situational awareness and game management over the last two minutes was nothing short of spectacular!”
Fall Mountain next hosts the winner of Newport and Kearsarge in the NHIAA tournament on March 4.
Angelina Nardolillo leads Hinsdale past Monadnock
SWANZEY — Angelina Nardolillo came alive in the final three quarters, scoring 30 points in Hinsdale’s 50-26 win over Monadnock Friday in Swanzey.
Delaney Wilcox added nine points.
Monadnock led 5-3 after the first quarter, and Nardolillo took over from there.
The Pacers led 22-16 at the half.