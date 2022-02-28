KHS bowlers wrap up season at Strikers East
RAYMOND — Lucas Hermans finished second to highlight a successful day for the Keene High bowling team at the individual state championships Saturday in Raymond.
Hermans was one of eight Keene bowlers who competed in the championships.
“Team members showed a lot of growth and perseverance through the season,” said Keene coach Aaron Moody. “Blackbird bowlers and coaches will continue working on their craft in the off season to continue the winning Keene bowling tradition.”
Zack Coll will compete in the Twin State Challenge in Claremont on March 12 as one of the top 10 New Hampshire bowlers, who will be going up against Vermont’s top 10.
College Roundup
FPU men open playoffs with victory over AIC
RINDGE — The Northeast Division’s No. 2-seeded Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team took a win in the opening round of the Northeast-10 Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, defeating American International College, 86-82, Saturday afternoon.
Junior guard Isaiah Moore and forward Maxwell Zegarowski led the way for the Ravens, scoring 32 and 17 points respectively in the effort.
With the victory, the Ravens advance to the quarterfinal round against Assumption on Monday at the Fieldhouse with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
FPU women move on with victory against Adelphi
Garden City, N.Y. — After losing by one point to this same Adelphi Panthers team back on January 22, the Franklin Pierce women’s basketball team got its revenge on the Panthers and held on to a 61-58 win in the Northeast-10 Conference First Round of the playoffs.
Senior guard Rylee Skinner and sophomore forward Ines Gimenez Monserrat combined 32 points to lead Franklin Pierce into the second round of the Northeast-10 playoffs.
Franklin Pierce moves to 12-14 (NE10 4-6) with the win, and Adelphi falls to 12-12 (NE10 10-8).
FPU visits Bentley Monday in the quarterfinal round of the NE-10 tournament at 5:30 p.m.
FPU men’s ice hockey falls in NE10 first round
WORCESTER, Mass. — For Assumption, it was some manner of revenge. For the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team, it was simply heartbreak after a hard-fought comeback. Much as they had two years ago in the 2020 semifinal round, the Ravens erased a deficit on Saturday night at Worcester Ice Center, in the first round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship, as they rallied from a 3-0 hole to force overtime.
This time though, it was third-seeded Assumption which would celebrate, as senior Robert Holyoke buried a shot on the rush at 9:11 of the extra session to deal sixth-seeded Franklin Pierce a 4-3, season-ending defeat.
Graduate student goaltender Ian Wallace capped his career with one final 40-save outing and established a new program record for career saves (1969) in the process.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce sees its season come to a close at 8-16-2. Assumption improves to 14-12-2, and will host Stonehill in a Tuesday semifinal, after the seventh-seeded Skyhawks scored a 5-4, overtime win on the road at second-seeded Saint Anselm.
FPU women’s hockey earns regular-season title
SHELTON, Conn. — There was a lot of time spent not scoring for both the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team and Sacred Heart, in Saturday afternoon New England Women’s Hockey Alliance action on the lower rink at Sports Center of Connecticut. The first period of the regular-season finale went by without a goal. The second period went by without a goal. Then, finally, at the 10:26 mark of the third period, the levee finally broke.
Working on the power play on the right side, junior Becca Kniss sent the puck up top for fellow junior Stefanie Caban. Caban sent a low shot to the net from there, and a third junior, Ava Kison was stationed between the hash marks to deflect the puck between the pads of Sacred Heart senior goaltender Frankie Sanchez for her 10th goal of the season.
It would stand as the only goal of the game.
A big goal it was though, as Franklin Pierce improved to 20-9-1 (16-4-0 NEWHA) and claimed a share of the NEWHA regular season title.