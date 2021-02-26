Boys Hockey

Keene falls late to St. Thomas Aquinas

DOVER — The Keene boys hockey team fell to St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-0, Thursday in Dover.

The game was scoreless late into the third period before St. Thomas Aquinas scored the first goal.

The Saints added the empty netter with a few minutes left.

The Blackbirds got off to a slow start, and couldn’t get into a rhythm during the game.

Keene plays again Fridaytoday vs Manchester Memorial at 3 p.m. at Keene Ice.

Girls Basketball

ConVal girls fall behind early, can’t come back

SALEM — The ConVal girls basketball team fell to Salem in its regular season finale, 44-31, Thursday in Salem.

A tough second quarter put the Cougars in a hole, and the deficit proved too much to overcome.

ConVal hosts Lebanon next Friday, March 5, in the NHIAA preliminary round at 7 p.m.

— Sentinel Staff