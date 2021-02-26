Boys Hockey
Keene falls late to St. Thomas Aquinas
DOVER — The Keene boys hockey team fell to St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-0, Thursday in Dover.
The game was scoreless late into the third period before St. Thomas Aquinas scored the first goal.
The Saints added the empty netter with a few minutes left.
The Blackbirds got off to a slow start, and couldn’t get into a rhythm during the game.
Keene plays again Fridaytoday vs Manchester Memorial at 3 p.m. at Keene Ice.
Girls Basketball
ConVal girls fall behind early, can’t come back
SALEM — The ConVal girls basketball team fell to Salem in its regular season finale, 44-31, Thursday in Salem.
A tough second quarter put the Cougars in a hole, and the deficit proved too much to overcome.
ConVal hosts Lebanon next Friday, March 5, in the NHIAA preliminary round at 7 p.m.