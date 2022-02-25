Keene State men advance to Little East title game
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — For the 14th time in program history, the Keene State College men’s basketball team will play for the Little East Conference championship.
The trio of Octavio Brito, Jeff Hunter and James Anozie combined for 46 points on 16-for-33 shooting to go along with 28 rebounds as the No. 3 seed Owls never trailed in a 79-56 romp over No. 2 seed Eastern Connecticut State University in the tournament semifinals Thursday night at Geissler Gymnasium.
After Keene State sprinted out to leads of 16-6 nine minutes into the game and 19-8 11 minutes in, Eastern clawed back to within four after a 7-0 burst that took less than a minute. However, KSC pestered the Warriors offense all night, forcing them into 16 turnovers, including consecutive miscues with six minutes in the half that led to a 29-17 lead.
Down 30-19 with 4:41 left until halftime, Eastern stayed in the game with a closing burst that got them within 35-28.
The Owls came out of the locker room attacking the basket with success, as Hunter and Anozie scored KSC’s first seven points to quickly balloon the advantage back to 44-32, and Keene State proved to be the far superior team in the second half, shooting 50 percent from the field while limiting the Warriors to just 36 percent.
The Owls now stand one win away from the NCAA tournament after reaching the Little East Conference championship for the sixth time in head coach Ryan Cain’s seven seasons and seventh time in the last eight overall.
Franklin Pierce baseball starts season strong in SC
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — With most of New England set to be buried by a late-February storm, the Franklin Pierce University baseball team escaped to the Palmetto State, to open its 2022 campaign with a quintet of games at The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. Graduate student left-hander Patrick Hannon started things in style for the Ravens, with nine strikeouts over eight four-hit, one-run innings on the mound. Junior Jethro Hurt went deep in his return to the lineup, and Hurt and sophomore Ryan Lavelle drove in three apiece, as Franklin Pierce ran up a 13-2 Opening Day victory over Stonehill.
With the win, Franklin Pierce gets off to a 1-0 start, while Stonehill falls to 0-1.
Ravens duo collects honors on the ice once again
For the second straight week, freshman Mikayla Kelley and graduate student Katerina Dajia of the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team have earned weekly awards from the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance.
Kelley was selected as Player of the Week, while Dajia picked up her second straight Defensive Player of the Week accolade, for the week ending on Feb. 20.
Kelley had five points, on three goals and two assists, as the Ravens picked up a trio of wins last week. She popped a power-play insurance marker in the third period at Saint Anselm on Tuesday, scored in the second and assisted on the third-period game-winner against LIU on Friday, and scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in the first period against the Sharks on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Dajia keyed a defensive effort that surrendered just three goals and 74 shots over the three games. She added an assist in the third period at Saint Anselm on Tuesday for good measure, and blocked seven shots over the three games.