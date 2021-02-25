High School
Balanced Hinsdale boys beat Wilton
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale boys basketball team used a balanced attack on offense and defense to down Wilton, 52-30, Wednesday in Hinsdale.
Hinsdale jumped out to a 30-18 first half lead with Aiden Davis scoring seven of his season-high 13 points in the second quarter.
The Pacers moved the ball well and controlled the tempo of the game on defense, forcing turnovers and winning the rebound battle.
In the second half, the Pacers continued the game as they did in the first half. Alex Shaink had another great game with his defense and rebounds.
“[Shaink] is so much fun to watch play,” said Hinsdale head coach Carl Anderson in an email after the game. “He just leaves it on the floor and is not afraid to go in the paint. He is just five-foot-something but plays with so much heart.”
Arth Patel scored a team-high 15 points.
Wilton was lead by Kyler Tremblay with 16 points.
Hinsdale finishes the regular season on the road Friday in Wilton.
Girls Hockey
Keene girls pitch another shutout, beat Kingswood Regional
WOLFEBORO — The Keene High girls hockey team defeated Kingswood, 9-0, Wednesday in Wolfeboro.
Kristin Leslie recorded a hat trick with three goals, Camille Chamberlain had two and Sarah Bickford, Izzy Walz, Nelly Tattersall and Nadia Washer each scored as well.
Camden Ladzinski had four assists and Maddie Ladzinski tallied another shutout.
The girls next face Lebanon at Keene Ice Saturday at 4:15 p.m.
College
Owls women post 65-54 hoops victory over Castleton
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Keene State College women’s basketball team saw four go into double-figures, including a team-high 13 points from sophomore Hailey Derosia, leading the Owls (2-3, 2-3 LEC) to their second Little East Conference win of the season against the Castleton University Spartans (1-5, 0-5 LEC), 65-54 at Glenbrook Gymnasium Wednesday night.
Derosia led the way for the Owls, shooting 4-5 from the field. She also knocked down four free throws and grabbed eight rebounds. Michelle LaBonte and Jackie Alibrandi cashed in for 11 points of their own, including knocking down three three-point shots each. Lilly Shlimon finished with ten points while adding five rebounds and three assists.
Castleton was led by Elise Magro, who finished with 17 points, 7-22 FG, four rebounds, one assist). Castleton forward Emilee Bose (3-7 FG, 8-8 FT, five rebounds) contributed 14 points.
Up next, the Owl women will host Rhode Island College (8-0, 6-0 LEC) in their LEC regular season finale on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Owls men miss chance to clinch LEC hoops top seed
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Needing a win to be the top seed in this weekend’s four-team Little East Conference tournament, the Keene State College men’s basketball team seemed to be in position to accomplish that. The Owls (5-2, 5-2 LEC) broke from a 71-71 tie to build a five-point lead and had the ball with a little over a minute to go in regulation, but Eastern Connecticut State University (5-3, 3-3 LEC) had other ideas, rallying for an 85-83 overtime win behind two critical three-pointers Wednesday night at Geissler Gymnasium.
In a game that saw 20 ties, 16 lead changes, and neither team lead by more than seven points, it was the Warriors who had the final say, getting a three-pointer from Thomas Close with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to post their fifth victory in six games after an 0-2 start.
The loss put a damper on Mason Jean Baptiste’s performance, as the freshman from Lynn, Mass., finished with a season-best 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He also connected on 4-of-8 from long range. Jeff Hunter put up his sixth double-double in seven games, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. James Anozie grabbed 11 boards.
Tyreice Woods finished with 15 points (5-13 FG) and Cory Muckle 10 points and nine rebounds for ECSU.
Up next, the Owls do not have to wait long for an opportunity to wash the taste of this outcome away — the loss giving the Owls the No. 2 seed, the third-seeded Warriors will visit Spaulding Gymnasium on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip-off in the Little East tournament semifinals.
The other matchup sees now top-seeded UMass-Dartmouth (6-2, 6-2 LEC) take on fourth-seeded Rhode Island College (1-5, 1-5 LEC). The two semifinal winners will play in the championship Sunday at 1 p.m. at the site of the highest remaining seed.