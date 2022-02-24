Area Sports Roundup, Feb. 23 Sentinel Staff Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High schoolKeene boys hockey beats Merrimack, earning Division I tournament spotMERRIMACK — The Keene boys hockey team beat Merrimack, 6-5, Wednesday in Merrimack to earn a spot in the Division I tournament, which starts March 2. Sophomore Noah Parrelli scored the game-winner with 49 seconds to play in the third period, his second goal of the period.Joel Beard also scored twice in the win. Leo Ballaro and Nick Cole also scored.Keene ends the regular season with a 7-11 record, which will be just good enough to get them into the postseason.The boys varsity ice hockey matchup of ConVal High School vs. Lebanon scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled.Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey beats ConVal-Conant WednesdayThe Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team beat ConVal-Conant, 7-1, Wednesday at Keene Ice. Senior Claire Stroshine scored a hat trick and Camden Ladzinski added a goal and two assists.Sephra Parrelli, Nadia Washer and Mauren Ladzinski also scored.Hayden AuCoin scored the ConVal-Conant goal.Keene ends the regular season at 9-8 and should earn a spot in the postseason tournament.ConVal finishes at 1-15.CollegeKeene State men’s lacrosse drops its season opener to Western New EnglandSPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Senior Joe Nutting scored twice as the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team fell 12-5 to Western New England University Wednesday night at Golden Bear Stadium.Keene State (0-1) next travels to Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., on Saturday at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save