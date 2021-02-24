Basketball
‘Good team win’ as Keene boys defeat Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — The Keene boys basketball team downed Mascenic, 47-29, Tuesday in New Ipswich.
Christian Oxendine and Nick Maiella each finished with 11 points. Alex Charles had six points, three assists and three blocks.
Keene hosts Mascenic on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before visiting Alvirne (a change from the original location) on Thursday March 4 in the first round of the NHIAA tournament.
Seniors lead ConVal boys past Milford
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys basketball team beat Milford, 52-46, Tuesday in Peterborough behind strong performances from its three seniors, Isaiah Michaels, Tristan Hutchinson and Wyatt Davis, on senior night.
Postseason play starts Monday at John Stark.
Keene girls defeat Mascenic on Tuesday
The Keene girls basketball team downed Mascenic Tuesday, 55-49, at Purbeck Gym in Keene.
All 14 girls on the roster logged minutes.
Elyza Mitchell scored 11 points and brought down 10 rebounds. Kaitlyn Lemnah scored 11 points with five rebounds rebounds and Marin Shaffer scored 11 points with three rebounds.
Sirena Willette brought in seven rebounds and recorded four blocks. Erin Bunce (six points) and Gracyn Smith (three points) scored their first varsity points.
As a whole, the team recorded 51 rebounds and 13 steals.
Keene visits Mascenic on Friday at 6 p.m.
ConVal girls defeat Milford on Tuesday
MILFORD — The ConVal girls basketball team beat Milford, 63-30, Tuesday in Milford.
Marin Burgess led the team with 15 points.
The Cougars next visit Salem on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Hinsdale girls take down Monadnock
HINSDALE — For the second time this season, the Hinsdale girls basketball team took down Monadnock, 52-27, Tuesday in Hinsdale.
Angelina Nardolillo led the team with 28 points and Delaney Wilcox added 14.
Monadnock hosts Hinsdale in the regular season finale Friday at 4 p.m.
Swimming
Local schools compete in championships
SALEM — Keene, Monadnock and ConVal all had swimmers represented at the NHIAA State Swim Championships this past weekend in Salem.
Division 1 held the meet over three sessions on Saturday, and Division 2 held the meet over two sessions on Sunday to ensure teams could be properly spaced on the bleachers and behind the blocks. There were no relays and swimmers wore masks up until the moment they stood up on the blocks.
In the Division 1 championships: Keene junior Anna Hennigan placed fifth overall in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.72. She placed seventh in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.56.
Keene sophomore Braeden Scott placed eight in the 200 yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:22.93.
Keene freshman Leighton Paulsen placed 11th in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25.32, and 16th in the 100 yard butterfly with a 1:02.16.
Keene freshman Lilian Charlefour placed 11th in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:09.15.
Keene senior Kaitlyn Callahan placed 14th in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.20.
In D2: Monadnock freshman Makenna Huot placed seventh in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:09.71. She placed eighth in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 27.55.
Monadnock sophomore M. Kay Farkas placed 12th in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 28.42.
Monadnock sophomore Jenna Condap placed 10th in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.98.
ConVal sophomore Sophia Lake placed ninth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:16.12. She placed sixth in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.30.
Gymnastics
Keene finishes 12th at NHIAA gymnastics meet
SALEM — Over 125 young women competed in the NHIAA State Girls’ Gymnastics Meet in Salem, NH on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
The Keene High gymnastics team finished 12th with a score of 110.625.
Gymnasts placing in the top 25 were Ava Pelkey (8.025) and Sarah Feld (8.0) on Balance Beam; and Feld (8.0) and Conant’s Heather Gonyea (7.7) on Vault.
In the All-Around competition, Feld placed 20th with a score of 29.265 and Gonyea placed 22nd with a score of 29.025.
Pelham High School took first place with a score of 132.75, followed by Pinkerton with a score of 131.25, and Salem with a score of 130.975.
The All-Around Individual Champion was Tara McGadden from Bedford High School with a score of 37.25, Abigail Druding from Pelham took second place with a score of 36.375 and Lisa Chevaire from Salem High School took third place with a score of 35.525.