Girls Hockey
Keene girls hockey blanked by Lebanon
LEBANON — The Keene High girls hockey team fell to Lebanon, 1-0, Monday in Lebanon.
Keene outshot Lebanon 21-15.
Maddie Ladzinski was the netminder for the Blackbirds, allowing her first goal after three consecutive shutouts.
Nelly Tattersall and Kristin Leslie provided strong defense for Keene.
Boys Basketball
Patel scores 21 as Hinsdale defeats Wilton
WILTON — The Hinsdale boys basketball team defeated Wilton-Lyndeborough, 59-46, in Wilton Monday.
Arth Patel scored a game-high 21 points while Brayden Eastman chipped in with 16.
Hinsdale took a 16-10 first quarter lead and the finished the first half with a 30-19 lead.
A sloppy third quarter made it 39-30, but the Pacers finished strong in the fourth.
Hinsdale plays Wilton again Wednesday in Hinsdale at 5:30 p.m.