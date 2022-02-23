RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team took to the court in the Fieldhouse for a Northeast-10 Conference matchup against the Assumption University Greyhounds on Tuesday night, in the regular season finale for both sides, but the Ravens dropped a 78-76 decision.
Freshman Mohamed Traore led all players with a career-high 30 points, but Assumption graduate student Matthew Kelly hit a game-winning layup with just 0.8 seconds remaining to lift the Greyhounds to the victory.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 15-9 (12-7 NE10), while Assumption improves to 11-12 (7-12 NE10). The Ravens claimed the second seed in the Northeast Division and will host Southwest Division seventh seed American International in the first round of the NE10 Championship. The game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday in the Fieldhouse.
FPU women drops regular season finale
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team closed out its regular season at home on Tuesday night in the Fieldhouse, with a Northeast-10 Conference contest against Assumption.
Senior Lisa Sulejmani dropped 16 points to lead all players in the low-scoring affair, but the Ravens fell, 52-47.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 11-14 (7-12 NE10), while Assumption improves to 12-12 (9-10 NE10). The Ravens earned the sixth seed in the Northeast Division and will travel to meet Southwest Division third seed Adelphi in the opening round of the NE10 Championship. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday in Garden City, N.Y.