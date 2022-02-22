NEWMARKET — The Hinsdale girls basketball team lost to Newmarket, 40-32, in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division IV tournament Monday in Newmarket.
Megan Roberts scored 15 points to lead the Pacers and Addy Nardolillo scored nine points.
The game was close the whole way, but Lena Nicholson’s 27 points put Newmarket over the edge.
Hinsdale ends its season with a 9-10 record.
Keene girls hockey team falls to Berlin
The Keene girls hockey team lost to Berlin, 4-3, Monday afternoon at Keene ICE.
Camden Ladzinski recorded the hat trick for the Blackbirds. Claire Stroshine had two assists and Mauren Ladzinski had the third.
Keene (8-8) ends the regular season on Wednesday against ConVal-Conant at 1:30 p.m. at Keene ICE.
Hinsdale boys downed, hoping for playoff bid
MANCHESTER — The Hinsdale boys basketball team capped off its regular season with a 73-51 loss to Derryfield Monday in Manchester.
Derryfield hit 14 three-pointers on the night — four in the second quarter and five in the third to pull away.Brayden Eastman and Mike Lugo each had 14 points for the Pacers.
Hinsdale sits at 7-10, still waiting to see if it will earn the final playoff spot in Division IV.
Local swimmers compete in high school state meets
SALEM — The Keene, Monadnock and ConVal swimmers competed in the Division I and II championships last Sunday, Feb. 13.
The Keene girls finished sixth in Division I, led by senior Anna Hennigan, who placed seventh in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 26.14, and second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.44.
Sophomore Emily Croteau placed eighth in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 26.66 and seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.45. Sophomore Lilian Charlefour placed 16th in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:10.96.
The 200 yard medley relay team placed seventh (2:04.72). Relay members were Gillian Frink, Hennigan, Charlefour, Croteau. The 200 yard freestyle relay placed seventh (1:54.83). Relay members were Frink, Sophia Shatura, Charlefour and Croteau. The 400 yard freestyle relay placed sixth (4:10.26). Relay members were Frink, Shatura, Charlefour and Hennigan.
Freshman Colin Hennigan led the boys team, finishing 11th in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.87 and ninth in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:47.73.
Sophomore Leighton Paulsen placed seventh in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.45 and sixth in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 53.71. Freshman Morgan Murray placed 11th in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:23.60, and 10th in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.64. Junior Elliott Murray placed 10th in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.68.
The 200 yard medley team placed seventh (1:54.92). Relay members were Elliott Murray, Morgan Murray, Paulsen and Hennigan. The 200 yard freestyle relay team placed 10th (1:52.37). Relay members were Chase Johnson, Tristan Phillips, Brayden Rodgers and Elliott Murray. The 400 yard freestyle relay placed seventh (3:49.35). Relay members were Elliott Murray, Morgan Murray, Paulsen and Hennigan.
The boys finished ninth as a team.
Monadnock sophomore Makenna Huot placed fourth in the 50 yard freestyle at the Division II meet with a time of 25.64 and sixth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.84. Junior MKay Farkas placed 10th in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.01 and 14th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.41. Junior Jenna Condap placed 14th in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.38 and 8th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.30.
Monadnock placed 12th as a team in D-II.
ConVal sophomore Sophia Lake placed seventh in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:45.78 and 4th in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.78.
Local skiers Sturtz and Bentley capture Middle School Nordic titles
SANDWICH — The Sandwich Fairgrounds were host to the annual N.H. Middle School Nordic skiing state championships on Monday. Keene 8th-grader Sully Sturtz finished first in a field of 93 skiers taking home the boys state championship title. Swanzey 8th-grader Summer Bentley captured the girls state championship title in a field of 90 skiers.
Other Scores:
Boys hockey: Sanborn 5, Monadnock 0
College Roundup
FPU falls to New Haven in women’s hoop
RINDGE — Fresh off an upset win over Bentley on Saturday afternoon, the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team put together a 42-37 halftime lead over New Haven at the Fieldhouse on Monday night, but it would not be enough, as the Ravens lost to the Chargers, 87-76.
Senior Emma Carter dropped 21 points, but a second-half explosion by the visiting Chargers was too much for the Ravens to handle.
Junior Aurora Deshaies was a dominant force for New Haven, as she went for a game-high 31 points and hauled in a game-best 19 rebounds for good measure.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 11-13 (7-11 NE10) this season. New Haven brings its record to 10-15 (5-14 NE10).
Franklin Pierce will close the regular season with a home date against NE10 opponent Assumption University, while the team celebrates Senior Day on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Fieldhouse.