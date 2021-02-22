Boys Basketball
Kidney and Putnam lead Huskies over Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — Thanks to Jake Kidney and Kevin Putnam’s offensive production, the Monadnock boys basketball team beat Mascenic for the second time in four days on Saturday in New Ipswich, 56-46.
Kidney scored 20 and Putnam had 17 in the win.
Carson Shanks added eight added eight and Tyler Hebert scored seven.
The Huskies move to 6-1 on the season with the win.
Up next, Monadnock hosts Conant on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., in a preview of the first round matchup of the NHIAA tournament. The teams split their first two games this year.
Girls Basketball
Stingy defense puts Monadnock over Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — In another strong defensive output from the Huskies, the Monadnock girls basketball team downed Mascenic Saturday, 43-20.
Grace LeClair led the way for Monadnock with 13 points. Grace Furze and Mea Carroll-Clough each added nine. Bree Lawrence and Regan Kidney scored six.
Everyone on the roster saw minutes, with Finley Avery and Nicole Braley earning their first varsity starts.
Emma Toscano played an “outstanding defensive effort,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Skrocki.
The Huskies next have a home-and-home series against Hinsdale on Tuesday and Friday. Times and locations are yet to be determined.
Boys Hockey
Beard’s hat trick helps Keene beat Merrimack
MANCHESTER — Joel Beard recorded a hat trick, including the game winner with two minutes left, in the Keene High boys hockey team’s 6-4 win over Merrimack Saturday at West Side Ice Arena in Manchester.
Zach Mooers contributed with two goals of his own, and an assist, and Robbie Nowill provided the insurance goal at the end.
Ethan Russell and Beard also had assists.
Jacob Russell recorded 28 saves in net for the Blackbirds.
The teams meet again on Monday at 3 p.m. at Keene Ice.
Huskies fall behind early, can’t make up deficit
Again the Monadnock boys hockey team fell behind early and could not climb back from the deficit, falling to Kearsarge 7-4 Saturday at Keene Ice.
The Huskies fell behind 3-0, but climbed back to make it 3-2 in the second period. Kearsarge led 5-4 in the third but Monadnock couldn’t get over the hump.
Junior Luke Gay scored twice in the loss, and also recorded an assist.
Senior Justin Joslyn also contributed with a goal, and junior Austin Wyman recorded his first career goal in the third period.
Junior Will Lepisto and sophomore Max Vogel each recorded an assist.
Sophomore Cam Olivo saved 20 shots.
Monadnock hosts John Stark on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Keene Ice.
Girls Hockey
Keene dominates ConVal, third straight shutout
Four goals in the first and three in the second were plenty for the Keene High girls hockey team in its 7-0 win over ConVal Saturday at Keene Ice.
The Blackbirds controlled the game from the opening face-off, only allowing ConVal to record one shot on net.
Keene outshot ConVal 50-1.
“We’ve been working on getting the puck and getting a shot on net quickly,” said Keene head coach Chris Flood. “I think they’re really progressing. Really proud of them.”
Claire Stroshine scored twice for the Blackbirds.
Izzy Walz, Camden Ladzinski, Nadia Washer, Nelly Tattersall and Alix Dumont all scored as well.
Although not challenged much Saturday, Madison Ladzinski recorded her third shutout in a row.
For ConVal, Abbie Friend stopped 43 of Keene’s 50 shots in net.
Keene next visits Kingswood Regional on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Keene falls to Concord in NHIAA quarterfinals
CONCORD — The Keene High wrestling team fell to Concord, 59-15, Saturday in Concord in the NHIAA quarter final round.
Bowling
Keene bests Stevens, moves to 3-0 on the season
CLAREMONT — The Keene Blackbirds won the individuals round for the first time this year by 150 pins on their way to the win over Stevens on Saturday at Maple Lanes in Claremont.
Great bowling by Caz Couble, Riley Watt and Gabriel Wunschel helped carry the team. Zach Coll, Parker LaClair and Dom Carbonaro worked hard throughout the match finding their line.
Team captain Bradley Baybutt continued his great consistency and leadership.
The team earned a first-round bye in the Bakers playoff round for the first time this year. However, for the first time this year, they lost a Bakers round.
Excellent communication, positivity and adjustment led them to rebound effectively with two straight 200-plus games.
The Blackbirds move to 3-0 this year with one home match next weekend at Yankee Lanes in Keene. They will compete in the regional playoffs the following week at Maple Lanes in Claremont.