Keene girls fall to Dover
DOVER — The Keene girls basketball team lost to Dover, 56-45, Wednesday night in Dover.
Senior Elyza Mitchell had another double-double, scoring 18 points and coming down with 11 rebounds. Cadance Gilbert scored nine points with four rebounds and Molly Chamberlin had seven points and five steals.
Keene (3-13) finishes its season in Windham (10-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Keene boys hockey win third in a row
CONCORD — The Keene boys hockey team beat Bishop Brady, 4-1, Wednesday night in Concord, its third consecutive win.
Senior Robbie Nowill scored twice and Leo Ballaro and Joel Beard each lit the lamp as well.
Jonah Murphy, Orion Murphy, Ben Greenwald and Ballaro all had assists.
Junior Liam Jarvis started the game in net, playing the first two periods, before junior Orion Murphy took over for the third.
“By far our best game of the season,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “Not only did they start things strong, but they had a great second and finished in the third.”
The Blackbirds put up a flurry of shots in the first period, but couldn’t find the back of the net until the final two minutes, when Nowill and Ballaro scored just 40 seconds apart.
“Great way to end the period,” McIntosh said.
Beard scored his goal early in the second period, off assists from Jonah Murphy and Ballaro, then Nowill scored an empty-netter in the third period on assists from Greenwald and Orion Murphy, who was playing in net.
Keene outshot Brady, 36-14.
The Blackbirds move to 5-5 and next host Pinkerton (4-6-1) Friday at 6:45 p.m. for senior night.
Parrelli puts Keene girls hockey over Bedford in OT
With less than one minute to play in the overtime period, Sephra Parrelli scored to put the Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team over Bedford, 2-1, Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
Camden Ladzinski scored the team’s first goal, assisted by Claire Stroshine.
The Blackbirds have now won four in a row after losing four of six games to start the year.
Keene (6-4) travels to play Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge (3-3) on Saturday at 4:20 p.m.
Conant girls win 51st consecutive game
JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team beat Hillsboro-Deering, 65-25, Wednesday night in Jaffrey, the program’s 51st consecutive victory.
Junior Brynn Rautiola scored a game-high 19 points and classmate Emma Tenters finished with 13. Teagan Kirby had eight while Regan Despres and Kendall Chamberlain each scored six.
Conant (14-0) hosts Hopkinton (10-4) Friday at 6:30 p.m. before a date with Monadnock (11-3) in Swanzey on Monday.
Reagan Hoy and Jonathan Hills lead Keene nordic ski team in 5 school meet
PLAINFIELD — The Keene nordic ski team competed in a classic style meet hosted by Lebanon High School on Wednesday.
Bow, Lebanon, ConVal, Hanover and Keene skied the hilly 5K course with unseasonably warm temperatures and challenging wax conditions. The Keene girls finished in third place, led by Reagan Hoy (8), Ella Hoy (12), Alexis Hills (17) and Corinne Kinson (22).
The Keene boys finished fifth led by Jonathan Hills (2), Jackson Truesdel (16), Donovan Carlson (21) and John Walton (29).
The middle school races were won by Keene Middle School’s Maddie Carlson and Sully Sturtz.
Next Wednesday the team will travel to the Fall Mountain Skate Relays.
Other Scores
Boys basketball: Dover 67, Keene 50
Boys basketball: Conant 60, Hillsboro 33
Boys hockey: Lebanon 7, Monadnock-Fall Mtn. 1
Boys hockey: John Stark 8, ConVal-Conant 1
Tough second half sinks Franklin Pierce women
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team hung in for a half on the road on Wednesday night, but Southern New Hampshire proved to be too much to handle. The Penmen poured in 31 points in the third quarter to pull away for an 81-68 Northeast-10 Conference victory in the SNHU Fieldhouse.
Senior Emma Carter went for a game-high 29 points for the Ravens.
The two teams effectively traded buckets throughout the first half, but then in the third stanza the Penmen went on a run to seize control of the game and on to the 13-point victory.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 9-7 (5-5 NE10. The Ravens have the weekend off and are next slated to travel to Stonehill on Tuesday, Feb. 8, for an NE10 contest at 5:30 p.m. in Easton, Mass.
Keene State men fall to Eastern Connecticut
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. – The Keene State College men’s basketball team shot eight percentage points better than Eastern Connecticut State University on Wednesday night, but also committed eight more turnovers than the Warriors and went only 8-for-15 at the foul line as they lost for the third time in the last four games, 64-61, in Little East Conference action at Geissler Gymnasium.
Keene State got off to a strong start, opening a 7-0 lead just 1:25 in on four points from sophomore Nate Siow and three from freshman Ryan Donahue, who shined in his first career start with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and the Owls wound up taking a 35-31 lead into the locker room at halftime. However, the Owls managed just 26 second-half points, and after falling behind 39-37 with 15:52 to go, never led again.
Siow finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Keene State, while Jeff Hunter had 11 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.
The Owls (14-5, 9-3 LEC) are now two games behind UMass-Dartmouth for first place in the conference standings. Up next, Keene State returns home to host Western Connecticut State University on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Franklin Pierce men can’t keep up with SNHU
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team jumped out to an early 12-point lead on Wednesday night at Southern New Hampshire, but it was all downhill from there. The home-standing Penmen turned the deficit into a dozen-point lead of their own by halftime and blew the doors off in the second half, on the way to an 85-59 Northeast-10 Conference victory in the Stan Spirou Field House.
Juniors Isaiah Moore and Maxwell Zegarowski led Franklin Pierce with 19 points apiece in the loss.
The Ravens (10-6, 7-4 NE10) are back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 8, when they travel to Stonehill for an NE10 contest at 7:30 p.m. in Easton, Mass.
KSC women can’t catch Eastern Connecticut
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. – Junior Hailey Derosia scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and freshman Kenzie Durnford added 11, but the Keene State College women’s basketball team could not climb out of a 13-point third quarter deficit in a 56-50 Little East Conference loss to Eastern Connecticut State University Wednesday night at Geissler Gymnasium.
Down 12 with 4:06 left in the third quarter, Jenny Freedman made two free throws that kick-started a push that eventually brought the Owls within one. Durnford, who had eight points in the third alone, scored five in a row to make it 39-34 with 1:48 to go in the period.
Derosia and Durnford totaled 24 points, seven rebounds, and two assists to pace KSC. Aryanna Murray added nine points.
Up next, the Owls (5-12, 2-8 LEC) have a weekend home-and-home with Western Connecticut State University (6-12, 1-8 LEC), with KSC hosting first on Saturday at 1 p.m.