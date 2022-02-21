Conant girls advance back to semifinals
JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team once again advanced to the semifinal round of the Division III tournament with a 55-22 win over Gilford Saturday in the quarterfinals in Jaffrey.
Junior Emma Tenters scored a game-high 18 points and senior Mylie Aho added 16 points. Senior Teagan Kirby scored nine and junior Brynn Rautiola scored six.
“Feels great to be back in the final four,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “This group deserves it. They’ve worked their tails off and have earned the right to be one of four teams standing.
“We know there is still more work to be done, and we’ll be ready,” Troy added. “We understand the target on our backs, and know that we get everybody’s best shot. We take nothing for granted and are hungry for more. We look forward to the game on Wednesday.”
Conant will play Newfound in the D-III semifinals on Wednesday at Bedford High School at 7:30 p.m.
Canavan earns D-I win for Keene wrestling
LONDONDERRY — The Keene wrestling team qualified nine wrestlers for next weekend’s Meet of Champions during the Division I championships Saturday in Londonderry.
The team was highlighted by Jason Canavan’s D-I championship at 285 pounds. Canavan went 3-0 on the day, securing a pin against Timberlane’s Malikai Colon in the final.
Joining Canavan at the Meet of Champions will be Austin Morris (second, 170), Gavin Gruber (second, 160), Jason Foster (second, 182), Alex Waters (fourth, 145), Peyton Gowell (fourth, 113) Silas Runez (fifth, 138), Carter Spencer (fifth, 120) and Jacob Hutchins (sixth, 195).
Keene head coach Pete Runez was named D-I Coach of the Year.
The Meet of Champions will be held next Saturday back at Londonderry High School.
Robbins earns D-III championship for ConVal
BOW — Chris Robbins earned the 170-pound Division III championship Saturday at Bow High School, as one of three ConVal wrestlers to qualify for next week’s Meet of Champions.
Trace Borosinski (second, 285), Max Vassar (third, 126) and Cam Jordan (third, 132) will also be representing the Cougars at the Meet of Champions, Saturday at Londonderry High School.
Keene boys hockey split weekend
The Keene boys hockey team split two games this weekend, beating Nashua North-Souhegan, 9-2, on Saturday and falling to Pinkerton, 3-2, in overtime on Sunday.
Junior Jonah Murphy and sophomore Noah Parrelli each had a hat trick on Saturday
Sean Callahan, Joel Beard and Ben Greenwald also scored in Saturday’s rout. Saturday marked Callahan and Greenwald’s first career high school goals.
Parrelli and Murphy also scored in Sunday’s game, with assists going to Chris Truman and Casey Mooers.
The Astros were ahead 1-0 at the end of the second period Sunday before Keene tied it in the first minute of the third period. Pinkerton took the lead back a few minutes later, but the Blackbirds tied it once more late in the period. The Astros scored the game-winner on a power play in overtime.
Keene (6-11) ends the regular season at Merrimack on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with playoff seeding on the line.
Keene girls hockey sweeps weekend games
The Keene girls hockey team picked up two wins over the weekend, a 2-0 win over Kingswood on Saturday and a 2-1 win over Bedford on Sunday.
Sarah Weber and Sephra Parrelli scored in Saturday’s win as Brianna Lucier recorded another shutout. Izzy Walz and Austin Klowak each had an assist.
Camden Ladzinski and Claire Stroshine scored the Keene goals on Sunday. Stroshine also had an assist.
Keene (8-7) hosts Berlin (9-6) Monday at 1 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys hockey (Feb. 19): ConVal 4, Laconia 2
Girls hockey (Feb. 19): Central 6, ConVal 3