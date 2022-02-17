Keene boys hockey slips against Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Keene boys hockey team lost to Londonderry, 4-2, Wednesday night in Londonderry.
Joel Beard and Jonah Murphy each tallied a goal, while Jonah’s twin brother Orion Murphy recorded 34 saves in net.
Jonah and Beard each also tallied an assist, while Leo Ballaro had two assists.
Keene (5-10) has lost four in a row and fallen out of a playoff spot with three games remaining in the regular season. The Blackbirds travel to Nashua North-Souhegan (3-11) Saturday at 2:10 p.m.
Keene girls hockey falls to Bishop Guertin
The Keene girls hockey team lost to Bishop Guertin, 8-3, Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
Claire Stroshine scored twice and Sephra Parrelli scored as well.
Brianna Lucier made 25 saves in net for Keene.
Keene (6-7) travels to Kingswood (2-10-1) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Other Scores:
Girls basketball: Monadnock 45, Winnisquam 23 (D-III prelims)
Girls basketball: Fall Mountain 53, Belmont 17 (D-III prelims)
Girls basketball: Concord Christian 54, Hinsdale 22
Girls hockey: Concord 9, ConVal 0
College
Moore drops 30 as Raven men top Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER — Junior Isaiah Moore poured in 30 points to lead the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team to a 76-65 win on the road at the Saint Anselm Hawks at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.
Moore contributed 15 points in each half, highlighting a Franklin Pierce attack which hit at 48 percent from the field. The Ravens capitalized on an abysmal 9-for-33 effort from Saint Anselm in the first half to open up a seven-point halftime lead. The only thing keeping the Hawks in the game at the intermission was that a disproportionate amount of their makes came from three-point range, where they went 5-for-11.
Franklin Pierce needed only hold serve in the second half, in what was nevertheless a tight contest at times.
The Ravens (13-8, 10-6 NE10) return home on Friday at 6 p.m. to host Le Moyne.
Tough second half sinks FPC women, 89-51
MANCHESTER — It was tough sledding for the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team Wednesday evening on the road at Saint Anselm College, particularly in the second half. Trailing by 12 at the break, the Ravens were outscored 53-27 in the second half at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium as they dropped the matchup, 89-51.
For the game, Franklin Pierce shot 21-for-67 from the field and collected 40 total rebounds. Sophomore Gisela Vazquez Segura finished with 15 points, followed by senior Rylee Skinner with 10. Senior Lisa Sulejmani helped out in the paint with a team-leading 10 rebounds.
Next up for the Ravens (10-11, 6-9 NE10) is a home game on Thursday, when they host NE10 opponent Southern New Hampshire University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Fieldhouse in Rindge.