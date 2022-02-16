Conant boys fall short in D-III prelims
WHITEFIELD — The Conant boys basketball team lost to White Mountains Regional High School, 41-36, in the preliminary round of the Division III boys basketball tournament Tuesday in Whitefield.
Senior Garrett Somero scored a team-high 16 points and Jordan Nagle finished with eight points.
Avery Hazelton led White Mountains with 20 points and Tyler Hicks added 15 points.
No. 5 White Mountains moves on to face No. 4 Campbell on Friday night in the quarterfinal round.
Hinsdale girls get back in the win column
FARMINGTON — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Farmington, 42-23, Tuesday night in Farmington behind 24 points from senior Megan Roberts.
Sophomore Aleah Owen added eight points.
Hinsdale (9-8) wraps up the regular season against Concord Christian Academy (16-0) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Hinsdale. The Pacers currently sit at the No. 10 spot in the Division IV standings. The top 14 teams make the playoffs.
Keene boys, girls alpine finish third at states
GILFORD — Both the boys and girls alpine skiing teams finished third at their respective state meets this week. The girls ran on Monday and the boys ran Tuesday at Gunstock Mountain in Gilford.
Anna Dummond (second in slalom, fourth in giant slalom) and Emma Rose Greenwood (fourth in slalom, eighth in giant slalom) led the way for the girls team, both qualifying for the Meet of Champions.
Jess Aug (24th in giant slalom, 30th in slalom) and Ava Witters (28th in slalom, 33rd in giant slalom) both scored for the girls team as well.
Karri Trotter (ninth in slalom, 12th giant slalom) led the way for the boys team, qualifying for the Meet of Champions. Nick Tonderys placed 15th in the giant slalom race. Justin Perra (16th) and Luke Petrovich (19th) also scored for the team in the giant slalom race.
Nick Dummond finished 16th in the slalom race. Perra (13th) and Petrovich (17th) scored for the boys in the slalom race as well.
“Both teams skied about as well as they could ski,” said Keene coach Sean Grave. “The girls exceeded their expectations by one or two spots and the boys skied great yesterday.
“I’m so proud of both teams,” Graves added. “It’s been a phenomenal season. They get along so well. It’s been a pleasure coaching them”
The Meet of Champions will be run on Feb. 24 at Mittersill Alpine Resort on Cannon Mountain in Franconia.
Other Scores
Boys basketball: White Mtns. 41, Conant 36 (D-III prelims)
College Roundup
Franklin Pierce men’s ice hockey rallies for tie against Assumption
WINCHENDON, Mass. — Goaltender Ian Wallace did enough to keep the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team in it on Tuesday night.
It was a 52-save outing for the graduate student, matching his career high, as he did everything but hold off visiting Assumption with a whip and chair. The strong performance in the crease allowed the Ravens to hang around long enough for the team’s embattled special teams unit to find a pair of power-play goals, which keyed a three-goal third period rally, as Franklin Pierce turned a 3-0 second-intermission deficit into a 3-3 (OT) tie at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
With the tie, Franklin Pierce moves its record to 6-15-2 (3-9-2 NE10), while Assumption now stands at 11-10-2 (8-5-1 NE10). Tuesday was the first of a three-game series between the Ravens and Greyhounds to close out the regular season. The two will meet at Franklin Pierce again at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and then at Assumption at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Franklin Pierce women’s ice hockey takes care of Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER — A 49-24 margin in shots on goal told the story of a game much more lopsided than the score line would indicate on Tuesday afternoon at Sullivan Arena. The Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team popped one in the closing seconds of the first, another late in the second, added a final tally in the middle of the third, and hit a pair of crossbars along the way for good measure, on the way to a 3-1 win over intrastate and New England Women’s Hockey Alliance rival Saint Anselm.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 17-8-1 (13-3-0 NEWHA), runs its program-record winning streak to nine, and takes three out of four from Saint Anselm for the second straight season, after doing so in 2019-20 as well. With the loss, the Hawks fall to 10-12-3 (7-6-3 NEWHA).
With four games remaining in the regular season, Franklin Pierce is now two points in front of LIU at the top of the NEWHA standings — though LIU has two games in-hand — with the Sharks coming to town for a pivotal pair of games this weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon.
Other Scores:
Unified basketball: Keene 26, Oyster River 24 (Semis)