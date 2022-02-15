Eastman hits career high for Hinsdale boys
HINSDALE — Senior Brayden Eastman set a new career high with 31 points as the Hinsdale boys basketball team beat Derryfield, 61-48, Monday in Hinsdale.
Eastman scored 15 points in the first quarter as the Pacers raced out to a 23-11 lead, then led 37-23 at the half. Derryfield went on a small run in the third quarter, but Hinsdale continued firing in offense and led 48-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Aiden Davis scored eight points in the final frame to help seal the win.
Davis finished with 14 points on the night and Mike Lugo chipped in with eight.
“Our energy tonight was on point, we controlled the boards and took care of the ball on offense,” said Hinsdale coach Carl Anderson. “We had a great team effort tonight, everyone had a couple big plays tonight, it was fun to watch.”
Hinsdale (6-7) hosts Concord Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Hinsdale girls fall to Derryfield on Monday
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team lost to Derryfield, 43-32, Monday in Hinsdale.
Megan Roberts scored 17 points and Brooklyn Pagach scored 11.
The Pacers (7-8) travel to Farmington Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
College Roundup
KSC’s Murray named LEC Rookie of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keene State College women’s basketball first year guard Aryanna Murray was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week for the second consecutive week and third time overall when the league office released their weekly awards slate Monday.
Murray, who was honored in late November in large part due to a sizzling performance against Worcester State University and then again last week when KSC went 2-1 (with her scoring 45 points), this time scored a game-high 16 points while making 4-of-9 from long range in the Owls’ lone game, a 62-54 victory at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth on February 9.
She added three assists, two rebounds, and a steal as Keene State ended the Corsairs’ (16-6, 10-3 LEC) six-game winning streak and became the first league team to beat them at the Tripp Athletic Center this season.
The Owls, who improved to 8-12 and 5-8 in the conference with their third consecutive victory, have a busy final week of the regular season with three games against teams just ahead of them in the league standings. KSC hosts Castleton University (12-9, 5-7 LEC) on Tuesday night at 5 p.m. before a home-and-home series Friday (in Keene) and Saturday (in Boston) against the University of Massachusetts-Boston (7-12, 6-7 LEC). Keene State is currently seventh in the conference standings, but has an opportunity to move up to as high as fourth with wins this week.
Offense sputters as FPU men fall to New Haven
RINDGE — With frigid temperatures back in the region outside, the offense of the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team went into a deep freeze inside the Fieldhouse on Monday night, as visiting New Haven rang up an 84-55 victory.
The Ravens managed just 21-for-70 from the floor (30 percent), which included an even uglier 6-for-34 line from three-point range (18 percent).
New Haven junior Majur Majak and his 7-foot-1 frame went for 12 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in the victory for the Chargers.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 12-8 (9-6 NE10), while New Haven improves to 15-7 (11-6 NE10).
The Ravens will not have long to lick their wounds, as they are right back at it on the road on Wednesday, for a pivotal NE10 contest at intrastate rival Saint Anselm. Opening tip is set for 7:30 p.m. at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium in Manchester.
Late rally comes up short for FPU women
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team took the court at Nolan Gymnasium for a Northeast-10 Conference matchup on Monday night, against the College of Saint Rose Golden Knights, but ultimately suffered a nail-biting, 84-77 loss.
The Ravens were led by senior guard Lisa Sulejmani with 20 points.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to an even 10-10 (6-8 NE10), while Saint Rose brings its record to 4-15 (3-12 NE10).
Next up for the Ravens is the final road game of the regular season, against NE10 opponent and intrastate rival Saint Anselm College on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium in Manchester.