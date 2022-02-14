Hinsdale boys battle back but fall short
NEWMARKET — The Hinsdale boys basketball team traveled to Newmarket Saturday but lost, 68-58, after chipping away at an early deficit.
Brayden Eastman led all scorers with 22 points and Aiden Davis chipped in with 12 points.
Hinsdale fell behind 19-5 after the first quarter, which proved to be too much of a deficit to overcome in the end.
Hinsdale (5-8) hosts Derryfield on Monday at 7 p.m.
Hinsdale girls defeat Newmarket
NEWMARKET — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Newmarket, 31-28, Saturday in Newmarket.
Senior Megan Roberts scored 13 points and sophomore Aleah Owen scored six.
Hinsdale (8-6) has won five in a row and hosts Derryfield Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Keene nordic team skis in NH Coaches Series
PLYMOUTH — The Keene Nordic Ski team skied in the second of the NH Coaches Series races at Plymouth Regional High School on Saturday.
These events are the biggest and most competitive high school ski races of the season with over 500 skiers from all divisions and private schools across the state. Team results are not calculated.
Saturday’s race was classic technique over a 5K course. Jonathan Hills led the Keene boys with an 11th place finish. He was followed by John Walton (65), Donovan Carlson (72) and Jackson Truesdel (77).
The girls team was led by Reagan Hoy in 33rd place. She was followed by Ella Hoy (36), Alexis Hills (49) and Corinne Kinson (70).
Keene travels to Proctor Academy on Wednesday to participate in a 14-team freestyle race.
Keene bowling sees individual success Saturday
MANCHESTER — The Keene bowling team continued to do well individually but struggled to put it together as a team Saturday in Manchester against Hollis-Brookline and Goffstown.
Keene beat Hollis-Brookline in the first round of Bakers before falling to Goffstown.
Individually, Parker LaClair put up a new team season high of 269. Zack Coll was right behind with a 259 after a 215 in the first game. Riley Watt had a career high 209.
“We always bowl strong individually,” said Keene coach Aaron Moody. “The challenge is putting it all together as a team. ... The team was focused and just struggled with a challenging pattern as it changed but kept fighting the whole way.”
Keene will be competing in the state bowling team meet on Saturday in Manchester.
College Roundup
Moore records 1000th point as Franklin Pierce men’s basketball betters Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — Senior Isaiah Moore recorded the 1,000th point of his career on Saturday afternoon in the Fieldhouse. He needed only 14 to do so, but poured in a game-high 29 anyway, to lead the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team to a 75-71 win over Northeast-10 Conference opponent Saint Michael’s College.
Freshman Nic Button led four Purple Knights in double digits with 19 points in defeat.
With the win, the Ravens improve to 12-7 (9-5 NE10) with five games to play in the regular season, while Saint Michael’s falls to 1-14 (3-11 NE10).
The Ravens are right back at it at home on Monday night, when they host New Haven in an NE10 tilt at 6 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s basketball drops close affair with Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — Despite strong offensive performances from seniors Emma Carter and Rylee Skinner, who had 24 and 18 points, respectively, the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team fell to the Saint Michael’s Purple Knights,78-74, in a Northeast-10 Conference matchup in the Fieldhouse.
Senior Emma MacDonough led four Purple Knights in double figures with a game-high 26 in the victory for Saint Michael’s.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 10-9 (6-7 NE10), while Saint Michael’s improved to 4-16 (2-12 NE10). The Ravens are thus far 1-2 on a tough, end-of-season stretch which will see them play nine times in 15 days.
Next up for the Ravens is a trip to Albany, N.Y., and Nolan Gymnasium for a Valentine’s Day date with the Saint Rose Golden Knights on Monday at 5 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s ice hockey finishes weekend sweep of Post
WINCHENDON, Mass. — A three-goal third period turned a late 1-0 lead into a comfortable, 4-1 victory for the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team at home on Saturday afternoon against Post.
The Ravens were dominant throughout at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena, to the tune of a 64-14 advantage in shots on goal, but had some trouble finishing before the third period rolled around, as Post sophomore goaltender Lexi Levy finished with 60 saves.
Junior Becca Kniss scored twice for Franklin Pierce in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance victory.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 16-8-1 (12-3-0 NEWHA) and has won eight in a row, which establishes a new program record. With the loss, Post falls to 5-22-0 (2-14-0 NEWHA). Franklin Pierce swept the five-game season series between the two, including all four NEWHA meetings, by a combined scoring margin of 29-1.
The Ravens are headed on the road for a midweek makeup game on Tuesday, as they face-off with NEWHA rival Saint Anselm. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. at Sullivan Arena in Manchester.
Lawler nets pair, but Franklin Pierce men’s hockey edged at Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team was soundly outshot again on Saturday, 40-24, but this time the Ravens were able to keep things more competitive on the scoreboard.
Sophomore Trevor Lawler scored a pair for the Ravens, while junior Matt Hayes found the net twice on the other side for Saint Anselm. The dueling two-goal outings left a second-period score from sophomore Alec Grace to stand as the difference, as Saint Anselm picked up a 3-2 win in the Northeast-10 Conference contest at Sullivan Arena.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce moves to 6-15-1 (3-9-1 NE10), and is winless in its last six games (0-5-1), while Saint Anselm improves to 11-10-2 (8-5-2 NE10). The win finished off a weekend sweep for Saint Anselm, which allowed the Hawks to take the season series, 2-1.
Franklin Pierce heads back to the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena on Tuesday for a home, matinee, NE10 contest against Assumption University at 2 p.m.