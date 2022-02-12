Monadnock girls end regular season with win over Stevens
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 48-41 win over Stevens Friday night in Swanzey.
Freshman Bailee Soucia continued her hot streak, scoring 17 points to lead the Huskies. Shaylee Branon, Grace LeClair and Bree Lawrence each contributed with eight points.
The game was neck-and-neck from start to finish, with Monadnock holding on to slim three-point leads at the end of the first quarter and into halftime. Monadnock's lead was just four, 40-36, going into the fourth quarter, and the Huskies finished the job.
Monadnock ends the regular season with a 13-4 record, which unofficially puts them in the No. 6 spot in the standings. The official Division III bracket will be released Monday.
Conant girls end regular season win senior night win
JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team finished another undefeated regular season, for the third year in a row, with a 63-32 win over Newport Friday night in Jaffrey.
Junior Emma Tenters led all scorers with 19 points and classmate Brynn Rautiola added 17 of her own. Seniors Teagan Kirby and Mylie Aho scored 10 and eight points respectively.
Conant (18-0) is locked into the No. 1 seed and have earned a first-round bye in the Division III tournament. The official bracket will be released Monday.
Fall Mountain girls win in regular season finale
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team beat Mascoma Valley, 67-37, Friday night in Langdon to wrap up the regular season.
Senior Avery Stewart led all scorers with 23 points and classmate Makenna Grillone scored 14 points. Freshman Clara Stewart added nine points and senior Nora Dunnigan scored eight.
Avery scored 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter.
The Wildcats (12-1) have earned the No. 2 seed in the Division III tournament, giving them a first-round bye. The official bracket will be released Monday.
Hinsdale boys fall late to Epping
EPPING — The Hinsdale boys basketball team dropped a tight one, 52-40, to Epping Friday night in Epping.
Hinsdale held a slim 12-9 lead after the first quarter before Epping pulled ahead, 23-18, at the half. A back and forth third quarter saw Epping lead, 39-33, and the Pacers ran out of time, as Epping score its final six points at the free throw line.
Brayden Eastman led the Pacers with 18 points (seven in the fourth quarter) and Noah Pangelinan chipped in with nine. Aiden Davis scored eight points.
Epping's Owen Finkelstien led all scorers with 24 points.
Hinsdale (5-7) travels to Newmarket Saturday at 11 a.m.
Hinsdale girls win fourth in a row, beat Epping
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Epping, 49-18, for its fourth consecutive win, Friday night in Hinsdale.
Megan Roberts scored 19 points. Brooke Pagach scored 12 points and Addy Nardolillo scored 10.
Hinsdale (7-6) travels to Newmarket Saturday afternoon for a 12:30 p.m. tip-off.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball: ConVal 70, Sanborn 66 (NHIAA D-II quarterfinals)
Boys basketball: Monadnock 52, Stevens 38
Boys basketball: Conant 57, Newport 22
Boys basketball: Mascoma Valley 92, Fall Mountain 38
Unified basketball: Keene 31, Dover 30 (NHIAA D-I quarterfinals)