Fall Mtn. boys win barn burner on senior night
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain boys basketball team mounted a comeback against Mascenic to win, 41-39, on senior night Thursday in Langdon.
Brady Elliott scored 13 points and Carmine Sweeney scored 12.
Down seven at halftime and five with two minutes left, the Wildcats drew up a play for Sweeney, who hit a three-pointer, then Foster Willett hit two free throws to tie it up.
Then Elliott gave the Wildcats the lead with a mid-range jumper with under 20 seconds to play.
Fall Mountain (4-11) ends the regular season with a tough matchup against Mascoma Valley in Canaan on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain girls cruise past Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team beat Mascenic, 55-17, Thursday in New Ipswich.
Makenna Grillone scored 14 points for the Wildcats and Avery Stewart scored 13. Nora Dunnigan contributed with 10 points.
The Wildcats held Mascenic to 10 points in the first half and seven in the second half.
Fall Mountain (13-1) hosts Mascoma Valley (5-9) on Friday night to end the regular season before playoffs begin next Wednesday. Barring an upset, the Wildcats will hold on to the No. 2 seed in Division III and earn a first-round bye.
Conant girls chalk up win over Hopkinton
JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team beat Hopkinton, 61-33, in the penultimate game of the regular season on Thursday in Jaffrey.
Junior Emma Tenters scored a game-high 17 points and classmate Brynn Rautiola had 10 points of her own. Mylie Aho scored eight and Teagan Kirby, Bella Hayes and Kendall Chamberlain each contributed with six points.
Sydney Westover and Elise Miner each had eight points to lead Hopkinton.
Conant (17-0) looks to complete its third consecutive undefeated regular season Friday night against Newport (5-8) in Jaffrey. The Division III tournament beings Wednesday, but the Orioles have already earned a spot in the quarterfinal round next Saturday as the No. 1 seed.
Keene alpine ski team sees new names step up
HENNIKER — The Keene boys alpine skiing team finished first, and the girls second, at their final regular season meet, Thursday at Pat’s Peak in Henniker.
With some of the top boys struggling a bit on Friday, the Blackbirds got contributions from Luke Petrovich (third, 1:04.53), Nick Dummond (fourth, 1:04.70), Justin Perra (seventh, 1:06.88) and Nick Tonderys (ninth, 1:07.31) to earn the victory.
For the girls, Emma Rose Greenwood finished fourth (1:07.10), followed by Jess Aug (seventh, 1:09.83), Maddy Goldberg (12th, 1:15.94) and Ava Wright (13th, 1:16.93) as the team placed second behind Portsmouth.
The girls will compete in states on Monday and the boys Tuesday, both at Gunstock Mountain in Gilford.
College Roundup
Second-half surge sends FPU men past Saint Rose
ALBANY, N.Y. — Two nights after an ugly game from three-point distance, the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team found its range on Thursday, as the Ravens knocked down 15 triples, including 3-of-5 to start the second half and break the game open, on the way to an 89-72 road win over Northeast-10 Conference foe Saint Rose.
Junior Isaiah Moore led the way with 23 points, while Maxwell Zegarowski cashed in 16 more, as all five Ravens starters finished in double figures. Saint Rose freshman Shane O’Dell led all scorers and all rebounders with a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double in defeat at Nolan Gym.
The Ravens move to 11-7 (8-5 NE10) with the win, while the Golden Knights fall to 10-10 (7-8 NE10).
This weekend, the Ravens head back to the Fieldhouse to face off against Saint Michael’s College in another NE10 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
FPU women’s basketball holds on for win over AIC
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team took to the court at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday for a Northeast-10 Conference matchup with the visiting Yellow Jackets of American International College. Three Ravens recorded double-digit points, including a game-high 15 from senior Emma Carter to lead the Ravens in a 55-46 victory.
With the win Franklin Pierce improves to 10-8 (6-6 NE10), while AIC falls to 9-10 (6-7 NE10).
Next up for the Ravens is a home date against NE10 opponent Saint Michael’s College on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Fieldhouse.
Other Scores:
Boys hockey: ConVal-Conant 4, Monadnock-Fall Mtn. 2