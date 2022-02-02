CONCORD — In what could be considered a trap game, the ConVal boys basketball team fell to Bishop Brady, 95-84, in Concord on Tuesday night.
Four Cougars (14-3) scored four in double figures, but only mustered up four points in the second half as Brady took advantage of an opportunity to shake up the top of the Division II standings. With the loss, ConVal currently sits in the No. 4 spot in the standings. Pelham (13-2) and Sanborn (13-3) — third and fifth in the division, respectively — are scheduled to play Wednesday night.
Owen Michaels scored 20 points, Joe Gutwein had 18, Malachi Page had 16 (including the team’s only four points of the second half) and Austin Knight scored 11 points.
Gumee Mbata scored a game-high 33 points for Brady and Ivan Yen scored 25.
“They shot lights out and we had no answer,” said ConVal coach Jason Starr. “Trap game got us.”
ConVal next travels to Lebanon (14-1) on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in the final game of the regular season.
ConVal girls win third in a row, clinch playoffs
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls basketball team saw four score in double figures as the Cougars took down Bishop Brady, 56-42, Tuesday night at the Cougar Cave in Peterborough.
The win is ConVal’s third in a row.
Morgan Bemont scored a team-high 16 points and Abby Rodenhiser, Mairin Burgess and Maddy Faber each added 12 points of their own.
ConVal (7-9) pushed out to a 26-17 lead at the half before Brady (3-11) came back in the third quarter to tie the game at 36 heading into the final frame. The Cougars then outscored the Giants 20-6 in the final quarter to come away with the win.
ConVal travels to Souhegan (4-12) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before hosting Lebanon (11-5) on Senior Night on Friday.